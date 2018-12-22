Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc decreased Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) stake by 97.68% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc sold 562,697 shares as Union Pacific Corp. (UNP)’s stock declined 5.08%. The Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc holds 13,351 shares with $2.17M value, down from 576,048 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp. now has $97.65B valuation. The stock decreased 1.59% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $132.54. About 7.59 million shares traded or 60.97% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 15.24% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (JRO) investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.35, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. The ratio is more positive, as 54 active investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 32 decreased and sold positions in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund. The active investment managers in our database now have: 16.23 million shares, up from 12.29 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 21 Increased: 36 New Position: 18.

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp holds 3.78% of its portfolio in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund for 500,092 shares. Mariner Investment Group Llc owns 95,000 shares or 1.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Robinson Capital Management Llc has 0.91% invested in the company for 293,401 shares. The Hong Kong-based Nine Masts Capital Ltd has invested 0.86% in the stock. Shaker Financial Services Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 64,109 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $81,771 activity.

The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.74. About 361,022 shares traded or 75.02% up from the average. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (JRO) has declined 12.96% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.96% the S&P500.

More notable recent Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund: 7.84% Yield Protected Against Short-Term Interest Rates – Seeking Alpha” on December 01, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Distribution Changes Among Closed End Funds | September 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weekly Review: Senior Loan CEFs – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2018. More interesting news about Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weekly Review: Senior Loan CEFs – Some CEFs Increased Distribution, Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund With -3.3 Z-Score – Seeking Alpha” published on November 07, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions – Business Wire” with publication date: June 01, 2018.

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 15,480 shares to 2.26M valued at $110.03M in 2018Q3. It also upped Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC) stake by 16,522 shares and now owns 79,115 shares. Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific had 13 analyst reports since July 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, September 20 by Credit Suisse. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, September 18 by Loop Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, October 26. UBS maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Friday, July 20. UBS has “Buy” rating and $161 target. As per Tuesday, November 27, the company rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Tuesday, October 9 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Wednesday, August 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, October 18 by Bank of America. TD Securities downgraded Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Friday, October 26 to “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 20 with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 511 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 371 raised stakes. 541.33 million shares or 2.42% less from 554.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Girard Ptnrs Ltd has invested 1.58% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 2.09% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 1.13M are owned by Westwood Group. Cap stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Woodstock Corporation holds 0.06% or 2,020 shares. Natixis holds 0.01% or 7,264 shares in its portfolio. Scott Selber has invested 1.22% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Farmers Merchants Investments invested in 1.14% or 102,941 shares. Raymond James And holds 2.32 million shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Co holds 1,564 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Personal Financial, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,538 shares. Swiss Bankshares accumulated 0.45% or 2.48 million shares. Hodges Cap Management invested in 0.26% or 1,250 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Incorporated Ny owns 2,487 shares. Fairview Cap Inv Management Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.56 million activity. KNIGHT ROBERT M JR had sold 20,000 shares worth $3.28M. Tennison Lynden L sold $1.28M worth of stock.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Save Us, Amazon – The Motley Fool” on November 25, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Amazon Takes Control – The Motley Fool” published on December 09, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union Pacific: This Dividend Keeps Chugging Higher – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2018. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Winning Stocks Keep Winning – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Loop Switches To Bullish Stance On Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), Cites Railroad’s New Operating Plan – Benzinga” with publication date: September 18, 2018.