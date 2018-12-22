Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) by 52.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 186,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.16% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 170,000 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.77 million, down from 356,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $38.34. About 1.54M shares traded or 89.56% up from the average. Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 15.59% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 30/05/2018 – TIANQI LITHIUM SAYS IT WILL HOLD 25.86 PCT STAKE IN SQM AFTER THE TRANSACTION; 15/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – China’s Tianqi nears deal to buy stake in Chile’s SQM; 02/04/2018 – SQM HOLDING COMPANIES CALL EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS; 17/05/2018 – China’s Tianqi Lithium buys stake in Chile’s SQM for $4.1bn; 13/04/2018 – LSR GROUP LSRG.MM SEES NEW CONTRACT SALES OF 840 TH SQM IN 2018, UP 31% VS 2017 – PRESENTATION; 26/05/2018 – RUSSIA WORKING TO CONTAIN 900 SQ.M. FIRE AT PRISON: INTERFAX; 20/03/2018 – Pinera Government to Stay Out of Request to Block China SQM Bids; 04/05/2018 – Australian lithium miner, Chile’s SQM choose site for new plant in West Australia; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN UNIT AND PONCE’S PAMPA VOTED IN FAVOR OF SQM CHANGES; 11/04/2018 – CHROMOGENICS AB CHRO.ST – ORDER INCLUDES APPROXIMATELY 25 SQM DYNAMIC GLASS TO AN OFFICE BUILDING IN CENTRAL UPPSALA

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) by 4.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 7,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 139,727 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.22 million, down from 146,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Paylocity Holding Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.53% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $54.5. About 521,453 shares traded or 82.70% up from the average. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 39.36% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.36% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 23/05/2018 – Paylocity Recognized as Rapidly Growing Company and Best Place to Work; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q EPS 71c; 20/03/2018 – Dir Waters III Gifts 182 Of Paylocity Holding Corp; 11/04/2018 – Paylocity Selects eGain® Al™ to Help Guide Customer Service Experience; 01/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference May 8; 08/03/2018 Paylocity Announces Acquisition Of Third-Party Benefits Administrator BeneFLEX; 10/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Rev $113.4M; 04/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 15/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada Adds Paylocity, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F

Among 11 analysts covering Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had 32 analyst reports since August 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, October 5 with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating by HSBC given on Tuesday, November 17. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, January 18 to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Scotia Capital with “Hold” on Tuesday, December 19. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Thursday, August 24. As per Wednesday, September 13, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Wednesday, January 25. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 1 by BMO Capital Markets. Santander upgraded it to “Hold” rating and $18.71 target in Tuesday, December 8 report. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, October 19 by HSBC.

Analysts await Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 11.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.42 per share. SQM’s profit will be $123.70M for 20.39 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.88% EPS growth.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $97.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.55M shares to 2.99 million shares, valued at $115.48 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cobiz Financial Inc (NASDAQ:COBZ) by 23,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 590,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Vectren Corp (NYSE:VVC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 1.52 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 12 investors sold PCTY shares while 55 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 28.90 million shares or 0.49% more from 28.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.4% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 589,796 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp accumulated 0% or 12,700 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Blackrock stated it has 0.01% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Granahan Ma owns 1.13% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 260,225 shares. Geode Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). State Street reported 0% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Wealthtrust stated it has 393 shares. Timessquare Mgmt Lc holds 0.83% or 1.55 million shares. Gsa Partners Llp reported 10,819 shares. Hanseatic Services has 26 shares. Atria Invests Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,822 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 53,743 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested in 17,415 shares. 1.86 million were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associate Md.

Among 21 analysts covering Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Paylocity had 54 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, May 4 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, January 26 by Bank of America. As per Tuesday, April 19, the company rating was initiated by UBS. RBC Capital Markets upgraded Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) rating on Tuesday, March 28. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $47 target. As per Friday, May 6, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, October 24. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Friday, February 3. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 10 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, February 3. RBC Capital Markets maintained Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) rating on Sunday, July 30. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $5600 target.

Analysts await Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 150.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.02 per share. PCTY’s profit will be $2.64 million for 272.50 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Paylocity Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.