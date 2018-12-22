Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 11.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.02 million, down from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $673.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64 million shares traded or 91.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – Insiders say that the deal could make sense as Alphabet hopes to fend off Amazon and promote the use of its enterprise services; 24/04/2018 – BEZOS SAYS AMAZON WILL FOLLOW ANY REGULATION FOR TECH COS; 12/04/2018 – Top Tech News: Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands; 15/05/2018 – JOHN DAVID WASHINGTON RECEIVES AN IMDB STARMETER AWARD AT THE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL; 25/04/2018 – Amazon Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP REPEATS CLAIM THAT AMAZON ‘COSTING THE UNITED STATES POST OFFICE MASSIVE AMOUNTS OF MONEY,’ CITES ‘MANY BILLIONS OF DOLLARS’ -TWEET; 27/04/2018 – Amazon employees went on a cross-country bus tour to learn about aging Americans; 25/04/2018 – Will Amazon Bend the Cost Curve for Health Care? (Video); 06/04/2018 – Digital Transact: Is Amazon Mulling a P2P Payment Service for Its Alexa Voice Commerce Service?; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires former Amazon devices CTO for software role – Bloomberg

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc A (FB) by 34.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 56,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 222,036 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $36.52M, up from 165,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90 million shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/04/2018 – Yet each has benefited from the other’s business model: Apple’s App Store has become one of the primary platforms through which Facebook attracts users. And free apps like Facebook make Apple’s products more attractive; 08/03/2018 – Facebook Tops YouTube for Branded Video Ads According to New Study; 07/03/2018 – Grenade blast kills one in Sri Lanka communal violence, social media blocked; 10/04/2018 – TOPLive Starts: Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Enters Political Gantlet; 17/03/2018 – Facebook apologizes for autocomplete child abuse video suggestions. Via @verge:; 03/05/2018 – Formative Chatbot Integrations coming to Workplace by Facebook; 09/03/2018 – Facebook is getting exclusive rights to 25 Major League Baseball games It’s the first time Facebook has had exclusive distribution rights to games from a major sports league; 09/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Facebook’s massive reorg keeps user privacy and security top of mind; 20/03/2018 – jason: LEADERSHIP! Exclusive: Mark #Zuckerberg AWOL From Facebook’s Data Leak Damage Control Session; 05/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S SANDBERG SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW WITH BLOOMBERG TV

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 12/12/2018: FB, INTC, PLAB – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook Is Not Wrong About Everything – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Admits to Data Sharing But With Users’ Consent – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) can reform keep the U.S. and EU happy? – Live Trading News” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 12/14/2018: SHOP, FB, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00 million and $645.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4,234 shares to 574,536 shares, valued at $44.33 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,283 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 513,428 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 74 insider sales for $1.63 billion activity.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98 million and $137.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 150,132 shares to 300,132 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 319,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 619,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Class A.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 insider sales for $92.11 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.