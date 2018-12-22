Courage Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by 21.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc bought 85,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.81% with the market. The hedge fund held 485,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.07M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.94% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $25.19. About 2.37M shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 1.83% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.83% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 11/05/2018 – Saint Thomas Health and Acadia Healthcare Announce Plans to Develop a Psychiatric lnpatient Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee; 26/03/2018 – Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed On Behalf Of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Investors; 07/05/2018 – Acadia Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTH 1Q REV. $742.2M, EST. $730.4M; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Acadia Healthcare Company (ACHC) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Investors (ACHC); 12/04/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Announces Opening of De Novo Residential Treatment Facility Southstone Behavioral Health; 01/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 52C, EST. 48C; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q EPS 58c

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cvti (CVTI) by 60.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 155,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.91 million, down from 255,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cvti for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.97M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $18.64. About 151,167 shares traded or 20.15% up from the average. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) has declined 31.20% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CVTI News: 03/04/2018 – HORNBY – BOARD HAS ENGAGED WITH BARCLAYS AND IT HAS BEEN AGREED THAT THEY WILL SUPPORT GROUP WITH A COVENANT WAIVER IN RELATION TO GROUP’S EBITDA COVENANT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Covenant Transportation Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVTI); 24/04/2018 – Covenant Transportation 1Q Rev $173.6M; 21/03/2018 – INTERSERVE LENDERS AGREED TO EXTEND COVENANT TEST TO 30 APRIL; 19/03/2018 – SUN INTL – ON DIFFICULT TRADING CONDITIONS, TIME SQUARE PRODUCING DISAPPOINTING RESULTS, RENEGOTIATED SOUTH AFRICAN DEBT COVENANT LEVELS FOR JUNE, DEC 2017; 19/04/2018 – CHEROKEE- ANTICIPATES THAT IT WILL VIOLATE THE LIQUIDITY COVENANT IN ITS CREDIT AGREEMENT WITHIN THE NEXT TWELVE MONTHS; 17/04/2018 – SOLSTAD FARSTAD ASA SOFF.OL – IT IS LIKELY THAT FARSTAD SHIPPING AS, IS NOT ABLE TO FULFILL A DEBT-SERVICE-COVER-RATIO COVENANT; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s: Black Diamond Clo 2015-1 Designated Activity Company Ratings Unaffected By Wal Covenant Extension; 09/03/2018 – TISI CREDIT AMENDMENT ELIMINATES TOTAL LEVERAGE RATIO COVENANT; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s: Covenant Quality Of North American High-yield Bonds Improves Marginally In March

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76M and $363.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rog (NYSE:ROG) by 20,000 shares to 230,000 shares, valued at $33.88M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tsc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mixt (NYSE:MIXT).

Among 5 analysts covering Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Covenant Transportation Group had 20 analyst reports since October 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of CVTI in report on Monday, October 23 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 29 by Cowen & Co. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, January 27 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Seaport Global given on Thursday, March 15. The company was maintained on Friday, October 14 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, January 5. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, April 26. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $22 target in Friday, October 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 23 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Monday, August 14, the company rating was upgraded by Stephens.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.02, from 2.27 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 8 investors sold CVTI shares while 40 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 5.19% less from 10.80 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Gotham Asset has 0.01% invested in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI). Foundry Prns Ltd Liability reported 206,445 shares. 46,000 were accumulated by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. Us Savings Bank De accumulated 63 shares or 0% of the stock. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 73,549 shares. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI). Northern Trust holds 168,495 shares or 0% of its portfolio. American Century Companies has invested 0% in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs reported 0% stake. Alps Advsrs owns 15,514 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prelude Capital Mgmt Lc reported 0% in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI). New York-based Etrade Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI). Prudential Fincl invested in 0% or 54,834 shares. Ameriprise reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada accumulated 161 shares.

Analysts await Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 54.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.5 per share. CVTI’s profit will be $14.13M for 6.05 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $223,082 activity. HOGAN JOEY B had sold 7,300 shares worth $219,051 on Wednesday, August 29.

Among 17 analysts covering Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Acadia Healthcare had 57 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $61.0 target in Monday, October 2 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, October 25 by Deutsche Bank. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $47 target in Tuesday, July 31 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, January 9 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, October 19. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 21 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Thursday, August 6. The rating was downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to “Neutral” on Friday, January 27. The stock of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, January 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.16, from 1.47 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 22 investors sold ACHC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 102.30 million shares or 6.45% less from 109.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% or 108,139 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management invested in 0% or 1,765 shares. Aristotle Cap Boston Ltd Company invested 1.08% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Hhr Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 753,836 shares or 1.53% of the stock. Retirement Systems Of Alabama has invested 0.02% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 42,627 shares. The Connecticut-based Trexquant Inv Lp has invested 0.06% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). First Mercantile Trust has 0.1% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 14,024 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Svcs invested in 152 shares or 0% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Rice Hall James Associates Ltd owns 491,992 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Thompson Invest Incorporated owns 13,675 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas holds 0% or 1,027 shares in its portfolio. Sei Investments Co stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Eqis owns 11,341 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

