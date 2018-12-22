Cove Street Capital Has Decreased Now (DNOW) Holding By $7.83 Million; Amber Road (AMBR) SI Decreased By 11.95%

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased Now Inc (DNOW) stake by 28.15% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 489,200 shares as Now Inc (DNOW)’s stock declined 20.13%. The Cove Street Capital Llc holds 1.25 million shares with $20.67 million value, down from 1.74 million last quarter. Now Inc now has $1.17B valuation. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.83. About 3.69M shares traded or 190.45% up from the average. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has risen 27.66% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DNOW News: 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 11/05/2018 – Cove Street Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in NOW Inc; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Rev $764M; 30/04/2018 – NOW Inc. Completes New Senior Secured Credit Facility; 14/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 23/04/2018 DJ NOW Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNOW); 08/05/2018 – NOW Inc Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 15/05/2018 – NOW Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 14-16; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Amber Road Inc (NYSE:AMBR) had a decrease of 11.95% in short interest. AMBR’s SI was 187,900 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 11.95% from 213,400 shares previously. With 92,800 avg volume, 2 days are for Amber Road Inc (NYSE:AMBR)’s short sellers to cover AMBR’s short positions. The SI to Amber Road Inc’s float is 0.95%. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.99. About 181,139 shares traded or 70.68% up from the average. Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) has risen 12.47% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBR News: 15/03/2018 – E2open Affirms Proposal to Acquire Amber Road for $10.50 Per Share; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS PROPOSAL WITH AMBER ROAD EXPIRES ON MARCH 30; 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN – AMBER ROAD’S BOARD HAS REFUSED TO ENGAGE IN ANY DIALOGUE WITH E2OPEN TO DISCUSS A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 15c; 20/03/2018 – Annual ‘Souper Bowl’ Food Drive Feeds Thousands in the Raleigh Community; 08/05/2018 – Amber Road Develops Export Compliance Solutions Targeted to Universities & Research Institutions; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c-Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS SEEKS ENGAGEMENT WITH AMBER ROAD’S BOARD; 30/03/2018 – E2open Withdraws Proposal to Acquire Amber Road for $10.50 Per Share; 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN: AMBER ROAD’S BOARD HAS NOT ENGAGED IN TALKS

Cove Street Capital Llc increased Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP) stake by 256,123 shares to 821,084 valued at $27.47M in 2018Q3. It also upped Qurate Retail Inc stake by 55,029 shares and now owns 458,287 shares. Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) was raised too.

Analysts await NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to report earnings on February, 14 before the open. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, up 700.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.01 per share. DNOW’s profit will be $8.67 million for 33.84 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by NOW Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -46.67% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering NOW (NYSE:DNOW), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. NOW had 4 analyst reports since July 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, December 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 3 by Stifel Nicolaus. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, November 2 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 17 investors sold DNOW shares while 79 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 118.52 million shares or 1.31% less from 120.09 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 25,700 were reported by Omers Administration Corp. James Investment Research invested in 0.09% or 125,740 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 165,129 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 12,816 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Stifel Financial Corporation stated it has 154,242 shares. Iat Reinsurance owns 1,100 shares. 246,948 are held by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 175,653 shares. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can stated it has 62,759 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 670,933 shares. Gsa Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.07% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Lpl Fincl Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 1.67M shares stake. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 1.08 million shares. Washington Trust Commercial Bank owns 724 shares.

Amber Road, Inc. provides cloud-based global trade management solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $222.06 million. The companyÂ’s GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management; supply chain visibility and event management; international trade compliance; and global knowledge trade content database, supply chain collaboration with overseas factories and vendors, and duty management solutions to importers and exporters, nonvessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers. It currently has negative earnings. It provides its solution to various industries, including chemical/pharmaceutical, high technology/electronics, industrial/manufacturing, logistics, gas and oil, and retail/apparel through a software-as-a-service model.

Since July 16, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 13 insider sales for $1.87 million activity. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $268,800 was sold by Preuninger James W. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $178,600 was made by Conway Thomas E on Thursday, November 15. $179,200 worth of Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) was sold by Pieri Nathan on Monday, November 26. On Wednesday, November 14 CRAVEN PAMELA bought $17,600 worth of Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) or 2,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.42 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.32, from 2.1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 4 investors sold Amber Road, Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 19.62 million shares or 10.09% more from 17.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Schwab Charles Inv Management Incorporated invested in 206,818 shares or 0% of the stock. The New York-based Gilder Gagnon Howe Communication has invested 0.01% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Company invested in 0.16% or 868,112 shares. Engineers Gate Manager L P, a New York-based fund reported 19,702 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 79,083 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Llc (Trc) reported 837 shares. Levin Capital Strategies Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). 133,000 are owned by Bridgeway Cap. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 13,440 shares. The New York-based Amer Intll Group has invested 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Gagnon Advisors Lc accumulated 671,219 shares. Granahan Investment Management Inc Ma owns 1.03M shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 1.47M shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gp has invested 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR).