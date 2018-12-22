Covey Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 15.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc bought 15,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,185 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.48 million, up from 101,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $14.9. About 22.33 million shares traded or 95.98% up from the average. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has risen 20.92% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres; 03/04/2018 – CenturyLink takes cyber intelligence to the next level with expanded view of threatscape; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Starbucks (SBUX) by 482.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 294,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 355,543 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.21M, up from 61,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Starbucks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $61.39. About 23.52M shares traded or 75.71% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Nestlé enters agreement for the perpetual global license of Starbucks consumer and foodservice products; 17/04/2018 – Nancy Miller: Breaking: Starbucks to Shut Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Training After Arrests; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy to Propel the Company’s Next Decade of Growth at Starbucks 2018 Annual; 16/04/2018 – CMO Today: Martin Sorrell Resigns; Starbucks Apologizes For Customers’ Arrest; Comcast and Netflix Tie-Up; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO: Philly arrest video alarming, but not hurting hiring efforts; 27/04/2018 – CBS New York: CBS2 has learned new details about the suspect in an alleged assault inside a Starbucks that may have cost an; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Coffee Brands Fight California Ruling on Cancer Warnings; 12/03/2018 – Starbucks Enters Licensing Agreement with SouthRock to Drive Next Wave of Profitable Growth in Brazil; 21/04/2018 – Starbucks Lacks Clear Guidance for Employees on Non-Paying Customers; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Black men arrested at Starbucks agree to meet with CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 39 investors sold CTL shares while 182 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 785.39 million shares or 2.54% less from 805.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 147,807 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Tru Communication Na has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 34,368 shares. 83,783 were reported by Ls Investment Limited Liability. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na, Kansas-based fund reported 28,867 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 8 shares. Cwm Lc has invested 0.08% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.7% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al has 104,500 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Trust Asset Management Lc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 93,937 shares. Hartford Co holds 0.09% or 135,640 shares in its portfolio. C M Bidwell And Assoc, Hawaii-based fund reported 14,370 shares. Moreover, Natl Insur Co Tx has 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Nomura holds 89,798 shares. Veritable LP holds 0.01% or 28,181 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Among 23 analysts covering Centurylink Inc. (NYSE:CTL), 8 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Centurylink Inc. had 66 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, October 3, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, December 15. The stock of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, October 10 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Moffett Nathanson given on Tuesday, February 28. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 29 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold” on Monday, August 14. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, July 18 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”. The stock of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, October 18 by Cowen & Co. Evercore initiated CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, June 22 with “Hold” rating.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CenturyLink’s Huge Yield Spells Opportunity For Income Investors – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “What CenturyLink’s Debt Means For Its Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “This Chart Shows What A Brutal December It’s Been For The S&P 500 – Benzinga” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Could CenturyLink Be a Millionaire Maker Stock? – The Motley Fool” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Recent Analysis Shows Virtusa, CenturyLink, JC Penney, L Brands, State Street, and Sysco Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 3 sales for $7.76 million activity. On Tuesday, August 21 the insider POST GLEN F III sold $3.60 million. The insider Trezise Scott sold 53,164 shares worth $1.00M.

Among 41 analysts covering Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Starbucks Corporation had 137 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, November 2 report. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, November 2 by Barclays Capital. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, August 22 by PiperJaffray. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 12 by Citigroup. Zacks upgraded it to “Hold” rating and $59 target in Monday, August 24 report. On Wednesday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, June 14. Wedbush maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Friday, November 2. Wedbush has “Neutral” rating and $64 target. The rating was maintained by Bernstein with “Buy” on Friday, June 16. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 9.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 sales for $15.56 million activity. On Monday, August 20 BREWER ROSALIND G bought $270,200 worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 5,000 shares. 166,666 shares valued at $8.78M were sold by TERUEL JAVIER G on Friday, August 24.

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88M and $543.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,948 shares to 36,749 shares, valued at $4.11M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 21,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,581 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).