Crave-NG (CRAVE*) soars 6.28% on December 21-22

Crave-NG (CRAVE*) had a good 24 hours as the cryptocurrency jumped $0.000465046800000001 or 6.28% trading at $0.0078670417. According to Global Cryptocoin Analysts, Crave-NG (CRAVE*) eyes $0.00865374587 target on the road to $0.019274493912515. CRAVE* last traded at Cryptopia exchange. It had high of $0.0079833034 and low of $0.0074019949 for December 21-22. The open was $0.0074019949.

Crave-NG (CRAVE*) is down -45.14% in the last 30 days from $0.01434 per coin. Its down -72.14% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.02824 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago CRAVE* traded at $0.183. CRAVE* has 15.37M coins mined giving it $120,891 market cap. Crave-NG maximum coins available are 1000.00M. CRAVE* uses SHA256 algorithm and PoS proof type. It was started on 08/12/2017.

Crave-NG is a rebrand of Crave coin, a PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA-256 algorithm that will feature the Bitcoin Core Zerocoin protocol enhancement, LightX zero confirmation instant send, once-only transaction broadcasting, and a user-friendly interface.

