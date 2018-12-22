Creative Planning Upped Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Stake; Nanostring Technologies (NSTG)’s Sentiment Is 2.35

Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q3 2018. It’s up 1.07, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. The ratio has increased, as 54 institutional investors increased or opened new stock positions, while 23 cut down and sold their equity positions in Nanostring Technologies Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 23.34 million shares, up from 18.87 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Nanostring Technologies Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 14 Increased: 35 New Position: 19.

Creative Planning increased Campbell Soup Co (CPB) stake by 109.92% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Creative Planning acquired 20,349 shares as Campbell Soup Co (CPB)’s stock declined 6.93%. The Creative Planning holds 38,862 shares with $1.42M value, up from 18,513 last quarter. Campbell Soup Co now has $10.76B valuation. The stock decreased 5.10% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $35.75. About 7.22 million shares traded or 131.94% up from the average. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has declined 23.46% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 18/05/2018 – ROSS SAYS CAMPBELL SOUP USES TARIFF AS COVER UP FOR ISSUES:CNBC; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Soup Names Ana Dominguez as President of Campbell Fresh; 18/05/2018 – After Campbell Soup cites tariffs as an impact on their future profitability, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross tells CNBC the company is using that “as a cover up for other problems” (corrected); 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Performance Impacted by Execution-Related, External Challenges; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Exits as Company Plans Strategic Review of Portfolio; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Campbell’s Soup Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’ Rtg; 27/03/2018 – Campbell Soup Company vs Gamon Plus, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/27/2018; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Soup Launches Accelerator As Part Of Reorganization Effort — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – The Pot’s Half Full At Campbell Soup — Barron’s Blog; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL: STRUGGLING FRESH UNIT IS WEIGHING DOWN RESULTS

More notable recent Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Campbell Soup (CPB) Names Mark A. Clouse President, CEO and Director – StreetInsider.com” on December 20, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “2 Pros Takes On Campbell Soup’s Deal With Activist Investor (NYSE:CPB) – Benzinga” published on November 27, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Juniper Networks, Home Depot and Campbell Soup Company – Investorplace.com” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “6 Most Important Things in Business Today – 24/7 Wall St.” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Campbell Soup names industry veteran Mark Clouse as new CEO – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Creative Planning decreased Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) stake by 23,077 shares to 41,962 valued at $2.43 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Allergan Plc (Call) stake by 16,743 shares and now owns 700 shares. Buckeye Partners LP (NYSE:BPL) was reduced too.

Since September 30, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $200,037 activity. On Sunday, September 30 Mignini Luca bought $200,037 worth of Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) or 5,494 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold CPB shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 154.02 million shares or 4.27% less from 160.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fincl Serv holds 145 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Axa owns 128,442 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hartford Investment Management stated it has 33,283 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Johnson Grp accumulated 1,105 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Co Limited holds 0.01% or 37,087 shares. Moors & Cabot invested in 0.06% or 14,105 shares. 3,479 are held by Csat Investment Advisory L P. Guggenheim Capital Ltd has invested 0.03% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Invesco Ltd has invested 0.12% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Amalgamated State Bank reported 25,573 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Northern Tru invested in 0.02% or 2.33 million shares. The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). First Manhattan Co reported 6,350 shares stake. Norinchukin Bancshares The invested in 24,748 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James Financial Svcs Inc holds 23,941 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Campbell Soup had 8 analyst reports since August 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, November 21 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Underperform”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, August 31 with “Sell”. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Hold” on Monday, November 26. Deutsche Bank maintained Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) on Friday, August 31 with “Hold” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) rating on Friday, September 28. Credit Suisse has “Underperform” rating and $33 target. On Friday, August 10 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight”.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $3.22 million activity.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, makes, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company has market cap of $411.39 million. The firm offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It currently has negative earnings. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

More notable recent NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NanoString to Present at the 37th Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “United Kingdom’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) Recommends NanoString’s Prosigna Breast Cancer Gene Signature Assay to Guide Chemotherapy Treatment Decisions for Qualified Early-Stage Invasive Breast Cancer Patients – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.Kâ€™s NICE recommends NanoStringâ€™s Prosigna Assay for chemotherapy in breast cancer patients – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NanoString Technologies Highlights Advances in Precision Oncology at the 60th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NanoString Technologies, Tyson Foods, Welbilt, Immune Design, Turning Point Brands, and LGI Homes â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Analysts await NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to report earnings on March, 6. They expect $-0.52 earnings per share, down 52.94% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. After $-0.56 actual earnings per share reported by NanoString Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.14% EPS growth.

Clarus Ventures Llc holds 16.91% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. for 4.04 million shares. Pura Vida Investments Llc owns 356,494 shares or 3.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Archon Capital Management Llc has 2.36% invested in the company for 337,709 shares. The New York-based Broadfin Capital Llc has invested 2.23% in the stock. Cadian Capital Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 2.33 million shares.

The stock decreased 7.28% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.37. About 272,957 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG) has risen 135.54% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 135.54% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies 1Q Loss/Shr 75c; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies 4Q Rev $35.2M; 16/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.45, REV VIEW $109.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.45, REV VIEW $109.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Healthcare Adds Global Blood, Exits NanoString; 12/04/2018 – NanoString Showcases Groundbreaking Body of Research at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research; 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN; 07/03/2018 NanoString Technologies 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $2.60 TO $2.90