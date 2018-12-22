Credit Agricole S A increased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 20.84% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Credit Agricole S A acquired 2,314 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock declined 22.59%. The Credit Agricole S A holds 13,417 shares with $5.02M value, up from 11,103 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $107.45B valuation. The stock decreased 5.45% or $14.19 during the last trading session, reaching $246.39. About 21.40 million shares traded or 63.29% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $330 FROM $266; 28/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Netflix Names Ambassador Susan Rice to Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – SPAIN’S TELEFONICA TEF.MC – TO INTEGRATE NETFLIX INTO ITS TV AND VIDEO PLATFORMS IN LATIN AMERICA; 04/04/2018 – Vanity Fair: Is Netflix About to Steal Kenya Barris from ABC?; 16/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is offering more than $300 million to acquire a company that owns billboards across Los Angeles, according to people familiar with the matter; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Norwegian political storm evokes Trump and Breivik; 25/05/2018 – Netflix just hit records; one market watcher sees it rising another 30 percent (via @TradingNation); 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules to end; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX SEES 2Q EPS 79C, EST. 65C

Blackrock Long-term Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.65, from 1.56 in 2018Q2. The ratio has worsened, as 10 institutional investors increased and opened new holdings, while 11 trimmed and sold holdings in Blackrock Long-term Municipal Advantage Trust. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 2.55 million shares, down from 2.82 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Blackrock Long-term Municipal Advantage Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 8 Increased: 8 New Position: 2.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $145.77 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 16.5 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc holds 0.41% of its portfolio in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust for 93,712 shares. Sit Investment Associates Inc owns 833,541 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Robinson Capital Management Llc has 0.13% invested in the company for 38,339 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.04% in the stock. Oxbow Advisors Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 21,387 shares.

The stock increased 0.37% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.86. About 87,664 shares traded or 116.01% up from the average. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) has declined 7.53% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 69 investors sold NFLX shares while 325 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 313.38 million shares or 0.16% less from 313.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Utah-based Alta Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). De Burlo Gp Incorporated has invested 0.41% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Barclays Pcl holds 904,005 shares. First Western Management reported 1.65% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Koshinski Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.24% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Amer Grp holds 189,566 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Ohio-based Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Guardian Capital Advsr Limited Partnership owns 0.03% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 620 shares. Grand Jean Management invested in 0.08% or 650 shares. 2.89 million were reported by Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated. Joel Isaacson & Ltd Llc holds 7,064 shares. Contour Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 4.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 306,244 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.19% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 276,718 shares. Act Ii Limited Partnership accumulated 2.87% or 11,000 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) has 0.47% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 8,900 shares.

Among 22 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Netflix had 33 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 17 by Macquarie Research. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 17. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 17 by Raymond James. Buckingham Research downgraded it to “Underperform” rating and $333 target in Monday, July 16 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, July 9 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, September 6. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, July 17 report. Bernstein maintained it with “Buy” rating and $37200 target in Tuesday, June 26 report. The company was downgraded on Thursday, July 12 by UBS.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 33 sales for $193.38 million activity. Shares for $314,640 were sold by WELLS DAVID B on Monday, August 20. 700 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares with value of $237,279 were sold by BARTON RICHARD N. Another trade for 38,976 shares valued at $14.47 million was made by HYMAN DAVID A on Thursday, July 19. The insider HALEY TIMOTHY M sold 21,882 shares worth $7.36 million. HASTINGS REED sold $33.13M worth of stock. $40.10 million worth of stock was sold by SARANDOS THEODORE A on Monday, July 23. $4.20M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was sold by Bennett Kelly.