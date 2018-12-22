Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 27.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 8,956 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,362 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.83M, down from 32,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.07% or $6.43 during the last trading session, reaching $151.52. About 3.75M shares traded or 87.48% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 8.02% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 86.75C/SHR FROM 79.75C, EST. 86C; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Raytheon Partners with Virsec on Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity; 03/04/2018 – Rheinmetall says in talks for UK Boxer partners; 13/03/2018 – Adriane M. Brown elected to Raytheon board of directors; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Lower Tier Air & Missile Defense Sensor solution completes program review; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems; 08/03/2018 – U.S. State Dept. Approves $197 mln sale to Qatari Air Force -statement; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT FROM AIR FORCE FOR WARNING RECEIVER; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT TO PRODUCE ROMANIA’S NEW PATRIOT SYSTEM; 28/03/2018 – Poland signs agreement with U.S. government for Patriot Integrated Air and Missile Defense system

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 15.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 742,171 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.17 million, up from 642,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $912.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.91% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $6.78. About 1.15M shares traded. Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 21.68% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp, which manages about $1.47B and $137.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Float Rate Ome Str (FRA) by 31,227 shares to 438,882 shares, valued at $6.05M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (NYSE:RYAM) by 393,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,666 shares, and cut its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS).

Among 14 analysts covering Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive.

More notable recent Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Constellium celebrates the opening of a new facility in Zilina, Slovakia, to supply Automotive Structures to the Eastern European market – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Constellium provides aluminium solutions for the new AUDI A6 – GlobeNewswire” published on December 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Constellium to purchase stake in auto body sheet JV – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo News” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Constellium to purchase UACJ’s Stake in Auto Body Sheet Joint Venture in Bowling Green, Kentucky – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.01 in 2018Q2.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Raytheon: Hit Hard By Defense Sell-Off, Patience Will Reward Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” on November 23, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Investors Should Ignore Trump’s Latest Pentagon Budget Talk – The Motley Fool” published on December 11, 2018, Fool.com published: “Lawmakers Are Urged to Boost Military Spending or Face Dire Consequences – The Motley Fool” on November 25, 2018. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “15 Stocks Facing Big Political Risk in 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Option Traders Play Defense Amid Trump Budget Buzz – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 41.87% or $0.85 from last year’s $2.03 per share. RTN’s profit will be $819.58 million for 13.15 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.25 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.00% EPS growth.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $2.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 17,417 shares to 57,021 shares, valued at $6.97M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 6,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,717 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Among 21 analysts covering Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive.