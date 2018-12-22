Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Intel Corporation (INTC) by 6.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 24,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 408,698 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.33M, up from 384,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Intel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $44.84. About 52.77 million shares traded or 77.44% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 9.59% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL – WITH THE NEW FUNDING, INTEL CAPITAL’S YEAR-TO-DATE INVESTMENTS HAVE REACHED MORE THAN $115 MLN; 12/03/2018 – House Intel Republicans find ‘no evidence’ of Trump-Russia collusion; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s Data Center Business Keeps Powering Results Higher; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 EPS $3.79; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using own its chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 07/05/2018 – AVer’s Video Collaboration Technology Delivers Ultimate Huddle Room Experience Using Intel Unite® Solution; 15/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Intel, HP Inc. and Clorox; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Intel ponders Broadcom buy as Qualcomm’s exec chair steps away; 26/04/2018 – Jim Keller Joins Intel to Lead Silicon Engineering; 12/03/2018 – Katrina Pierson: BREAKING REPORT: House Intel Committee Finds “No Evidence” of Trump-Russia Collusion. #DUH #MAGA

Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) by 30.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc sold 1.38 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 3.13M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $348.99M, down from 4.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $106.2. About 4.84 million shares traded or 95.72% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 5.82% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.82% the S&P500.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $396,868 activity. 2,451 shares valued at $279,310 were sold by GARRISON ROBERT E II on Wednesday, August 29. $95,568 worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) shares were bought by CHRISTY LANGENFELD CYNTHIA K.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 29 investors sold CCI shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 377.74 million shares or 1.71% less from 384.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Norinchukin Bancshares The has 0.08% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Cap Fund Mgmt, a France-based fund reported 8,928 shares. Ls Inv Ltd Liability reported 11,785 shares stake. Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 55,224 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0% or 7,638 shares. Spinnaker has invested 0.43% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Numerixs Invest Techs holds 0.23% or 11,100 shares. 90,322 are held by Utah Retirement. Fil Ltd owns 15 shares. New York-based Allsquare Wealth Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 138 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ashfield Capital Prtnrs Limited Com holds 1.04% or 83,343 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co has invested 0.26% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv, Connecticut-based fund reported 23,063 shares. Parsons Cap Ri reported 19,788 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 129,283 shares to 132,951 shares, valued at $19.96M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invitation Homes by 2.59M shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Park Hotels Resorts.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in I Shares Transportation Index (IYT) by 4,415 shares to 2,025 shares, valued at $414,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,135 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Airlines (NYSE:DAL).

Since July 25, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $313,856 activity. The insider Rodgers Steven Ralph sold $102,050. On Wednesday, July 25 the insider Shenoy Navin sold $66,324. On Monday, August 20 McBride Kevin Thomas sold $557 worth of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 12 shares.

