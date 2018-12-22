Cue Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 49.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cue Financial Group Inc bought 4,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,806 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.45 million, up from 8,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $313.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $94.17. About 41.31M shares traded or 137.07% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 21/05/2018 – ROHATYN GROUP BUYS J.P. MORGAN ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORM; 16/05/2018 – JP Morgan chairman Jamie Dimon has called bitcoin a “fraud,” and Vanguard CEO Tim Buckley told CNBC in an interview: “You will never see a fund from Vanguard on bitcoin.”; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Economist Lim Recommended to Join Bank of Korea’s Board; 15/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL EIX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Intrepid European Adds Erste, Exits Vivendi; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Above 50D-MA; 11/04/2018 – SWEDISH MATCH AB SWMA.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SKR 345 FROM SKR 330

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Middleby Corp (MIDD) by 2.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 117,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.12M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $662.61M, up from 5.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Middleby Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $102.05. About 552,195 shares traded or 28.33% up from the average. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has declined 12.98% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Taylor Deal Will Enhance Prsence in Beverage, Frozen Dessert and Grilling Sectors; 14/05/2018 – Middleby Tour Scheduled By CL King for May. 21; 03/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS FOR FIREX SRL; 09/05/2018 – Middleby 1Q Net $65.4M; 16/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS JOETAP, NITRO BREW COFFEE SYSTEMS; 03/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires For Firex Srl

Among 10 analysts covering Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.36, from 0.68 in 2018Q2.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $8.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 2.63 million shares to 6.24M shares, valued at $352.06M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digi Intl Inc (NASDAQ:DGII) by 381,814 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26M shares, and cut its stake in Colliers Intl Group Inc.

Cue Financial Group Inc, which manages about $333.03 million and $166.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alps Etf Tr (SDOG) by 14,550 shares to 65,350 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 47,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,103 shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD).

Among 34 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $3.38 million activity. Another trade for 1,150 shares valued at $125,281 was made by HOBSON MELLODY L on Friday, October 19.