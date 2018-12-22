Among 2 analysts covering Radian Group (NYSE:RDN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Radian Group had 2 analyst reports since August 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 13 by Bank of America. The firm has “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital given on Tuesday, August 7. See Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) latest ratings:

13/08/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $13 New Target: $23 Maintain

07/08/2018 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $20 New Target: $24 Maintain

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased Bce Inc. (BCE) stake by 251.32% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cullen Capital Management Llc acquired 1.04M shares as Bce Inc. (BCE)’s stock rose 5.56%. The Cullen Capital Management Llc holds 1.46M shares with $59.03M value, up from 414,685 last quarter. Bce Inc. now has $35.85B valuation. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $39.96. About 1.79M shares traded or 66.12% up from the average. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has declined 12.24% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B; 14/03/2018 – BCE files 2017 annual report on Form 40-F; 26/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SERIES US-1 NOTES; 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed BCE Inc.’s Baa2 Issuer Rating and Maintained Stable Outlook; 11/04/2018 – Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-33 debentures due February 2019; 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – BCE announces election of Directors

Among 3 analysts covering BCE (NYSE:BCE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BCE had 3 analyst reports since August 14, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 18 by Desjardins Securities. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, November 2. The stock of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 14 by Edward Jones.

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE:MFC) stake by 47,290 shares to 212,680 valued at $3.80M in 2018Q3. It also reduced The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) stake by 82,985 shares and now owns 425,395 shares. Astrazeneca Plc (Adr) (NYSE:AZN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 24 investors sold Radian Group Inc. shares while 75 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 188.10 million shares or 1.42% less from 190.81 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 556,199 shares. 2.94M are held by Glenmede Trust Na. Swiss Natl Bank reported 374,850 shares stake. Heartland invested in 1.28% or 924,950 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp owns 29,189 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd Com accumulated 942,883 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 100,000 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Skba Management has invested 0.03% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Macquarie Ltd accumulated 71,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Bancorp Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) for 1.19M shares. Millennium Llc accumulated 1.32M shares. 718,260 are held by Vaughan Nelson Invest Mgmt L P. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 12,957 shares. Pnc Group holds 0% or 12,372 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Gru Ltd Co has 0% invested in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN).

Radian Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.24 billion. It operates through two divisions, Mortgage Insurance and Services. It has a 7.04 P/E ratio. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, principally through private mortgage insurance that protects mortgage lenders and third-party beneficiaries by mitigating default-related losses on residential mortgage loans made to home buyers, as well as facilitates the sale of these mortgage loans in the secondary mortgage market.

