Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased Astrazeneca Plc (Adr) (AZN) stake by 93.4% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 1.49M shares as Astrazeneca Plc (Adr) (AZN)’s stock rose 1.75%. The Cullen Capital Management Llc holds 105,085 shares with $4.16 million value, down from 1.59M last quarter. Astrazeneca Plc (Adr) now has $94.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $37.51. About 3.45 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 19.21% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 07/05/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – UPDATED OVERALL SURVIVAL DATA FOR LYNPARZA IN BRCA-MUTATED HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC BREAST CANCER PRESENTED AT AACR; 16/04/2018 – G1 THERAPEUTICS INC – ASTRAZENECA IS PROVIDING TAGRISSO FOR PHASE 1B/2 CLINICAL TRIAL UNDER NON-EXCLUSIVE CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Sees Trading in Line With Views; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca to Sell Seroquel License Rights to Luye Pharma for $538 Mln; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Drug findings delayed; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi/tremelimumab combo fizzles again on lung cancer $AZN; 29/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq meets targets in lung cancer trial; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non

Northeast Bancorp (NBN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.08, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. The ratio has dropped, as 23 investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 22 reduced and sold stock positions in Northeast Bancorp. The investment managers in our database now own: 3.71 million shares, down from 3.77 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Northeast Bancorp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 18 Increased: 19 New Position: 4.

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, down 39.23% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.3 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.98B for 11.87 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.27% EPS growth.

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased Honda Motor Co. Ltd. stake by 22,000 shares to 242,900 valued at $7.35 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Roche Holding Ag (RHHVF) stake by 8,340 shares and now owns 22,780 shares. Nippon Telegraph & Telephone C (NPPXF) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. AstraZeneca had 5 analyst reports since August 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded the shares of AZN in report on Thursday, August 16 to “Hold” rating. The rating was downgraded by Investec to “Hold” on Monday, November 19. The stock of AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, December 11.

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for Northeast Bank that provides banking services and products to individual and corporate clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $144.40 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It has a 9.06 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising automobile, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; and small business administration loans.

The stock decreased 5.34% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $15.96. About 70,504 shares traded or 242.90% up from the average. Northeast Bancorp (NBN) has declined 26.97% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NBN News: 25/04/2018 – Northeast Bancorp 3Q Net $3.93M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Northeast Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBN); 10/04/2018 Northeast Bancorp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 14% to 22 Days; 25/04/2018 – Northeast Bancorp 3Q EPS 43c

