Cullen Frost Bankers Has Boosted Aon Plc Class A (AON) Holding; Sierra Bancorp Has 1.57 Sentiment

Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.43, from 2 in 2018Q2. The ratio has worsened, as 44 hedge funds increased or started new holdings, while 28 sold and reduced their stock positions in Sierra Bancorp. The hedge funds in our database now own: 7.49 million shares, down from 7.58 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Sierra Bancorp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 22 Increased: 33 New Position: 11.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased Aon Plc Class A (AON) stake by 47.54% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc acquired 20,083 shares as Aon Plc Class A (AON)’s stock rose 5.34%. The Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 62,329 shares with $9.59M value, up from 42,246 last quarter. Aon Plc Class A now has $34.02B valuation. The stock decreased 3.10% or $4.52 during the last trading session, reaching $141.25. About 3.07 million shares traded or 193.62% up from the average. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 13.92% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 26/03/2018 – Aon Benfield’s Connolly to retire; 18/04/2018 – Almost two years after CPP/QPP changes were announced, many Canadian employers have yet to prepare; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 13/04/2018 – Aon Announces 11% Increase To Annual Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – AON CHIEF SAYS INSURANCE INDUSTRY LOSING RELEVANCE: FT; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon names Mike Edwards as partner in UK risk settlement team; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.35

Analysts await Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to report earnings on January, 28. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 20.45% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.44 per share. BSRR’s profit will be $8.10M for 11.15 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Sierra Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.22% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 4 insider sales for $392,837 activity.

Zpr Investment Management holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Sierra Bancorp for 13,939 shares. Banc Funds Co Llc owns 342,272 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Private Management Group Inc has 0.54% invested in the company for 395,742 shares. The Minnesota-based Foundry Partners Llc has invested 0.18% in the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 31,463 shares.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for Bank of the Sierra that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company has market cap of $361.14 million. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, sweep accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, certificates of deposit, and brokered deposits. It has a 14.17 P/E ratio. It also provides real estate loans secured by commercial, professional office, and agricultural properties; construction loans for residential and commercial development; permanent mortgage loans, land acquisition and development loans, and multifamily credit facilities; secondary market services for residential mortgage loans; agricultural production loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases, including SBA loans and direct finance leases; mortgage warehouse loans; and consumer loans.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased Main Street Capital Corp Com (NYSE:MAIN) stake by 8,131 shares to 18,952 valued at $730,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) stake by 29,816 shares and now owns 217,328 shares. Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) was reduced too.