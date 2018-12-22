Manufacturers Services LTD (MSL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.89 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.05, from 1.94 in 2018Q2. The ratio has dropped, as 34 institutional investors started new and increased positions, while 18 sold and decreased their positions in Manufacturers Services LTD. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 10.61 million shares, up from 10.19 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Manufacturers Services LTD in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 10 Increased: 27 New Position: 7.

Analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to report $1.76 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.29 EPS change or 19.73% from last quarter’s $1.47 EPS. CFR’s profit would be $112.55 million giving it 12.13 P/E if the $1.76 EPS is correct. After having $1.78 EPS previously, Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s analysts see -1.12% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $85.4. About 1.33 million shares traded or 165.14% up from the average. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 1.61% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Net $106.5M; 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Says It Immediately Launched Investigation; 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Says It’s Working With Cybersecurity Firm; 16/03/2018 – REFILE-FROST BANK – TO START BRIEFING COMMERCIAL LOCKBOX CUSTOMERS ABOUT UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO DIGITAL IMAGES STORED IN THEIR COMMERCIAL IMAGE ARCHIVES (CORRECTS TYPO); 16/03/2018 – FROST BANKERS – TO START BRIEFING COMMERCIAL LOCKBOX CUSTOMERS ABOUT UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO DIGITAL IMAGES STORED IN THEIR COMMERCIAL IMAGE ARCHIVES; 11/05/2018 – Frost National Bank Buys New 2.8% Position in Veritex Holdings; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Net Interest Income Was $229.7 Million; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFR); 16/03/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Frost Bank third-party software tool “commercial lockbox” breached; 16/03/2018 Frost Bank Issues Statement Regarding Unauthorized Access To Commercial Lockbox Image Archive

Since October 26, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 sale for $5.36 million activity. Dawson Samuel G. bought 3,441 shares worth $349,709. The insider Comparin Cynthia Jane bought 1,000 shares worth $93,380. Berman Bobby had sold 1,391 shares worth $140,658. $5.06 million worth of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) was bought by ALVAREZ CARLOS on Friday, October 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.50, from 1.71 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 30 investors sold Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. shares while 91 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 49.20 million shares or 0.97% less from 49.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 2 analysts covering Cullen\/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cullen\/Frost Bankers had 4 analyst reports since September 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 18 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, December 11 with “Underweight”. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) on Monday, November 12 to “Underweight” rating. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Monday, October 29.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company has market cap of $5.46 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It has a 12.91 P/E ratio. It provides commercial banking services to firms and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Analysts await MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $-0.18 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% negative EPS growth.

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiary MidSouth Bank, N.A., provides various community banking services and products to commercial and retail clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $173.73 million. The firm offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing money market and savings deposits accounts, interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, investment accounts, and NOW account deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposits; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and consumer loans, as well as other loans secured by real estate. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides cash management services; and electronic banking services comprising remote deposit capturing services, Internet banking, and debit and credit cards.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc holds 3.31% of its portfolio in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. for 1.17 million shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 795,000 shares or 1.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc has 1.22% invested in the company for 646,039 shares. The New York-based Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. has invested 1.16% in the stock. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, a New York-based fund reported 675,789 shares.

