Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 279.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 5,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,470 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.66M, up from 1,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $7.52 during the last trading session, reaching $175.19. About 8.37 million shares traded or 73.39% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – Portuguese-Angolan Fashion Designer and Creator of the Mastercard Fashion Lounge Collection, Rose Palhares, Is Back at the 71st Edition of the Cannes Film Festival

Delta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc bought 3,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,600 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.58M, up from 62,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $68.12. About 47.29 million shares traded or 225.19% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – EXXON HAD SUED CLAIMING STATES CONSPIRED WITH ENVIRONMENTALISTS; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CHEMICAL EARNINGS $1.01B; 23/03/2018 – Shell to sell West Qurna 1 oilfield stake to Japan’s ltochu for $406 mln; 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Late to teapot party, ExxonMobil breaks with tradition in wooing China’s oil market; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Start Up 25 Upstream Projects Worldwide; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT WILL CUT GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO 12 BCM BY OCTOBER 2022 -STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – EXXON, LUKOIL, GAZPROM, TOTAL NOT INTERESTED IN THIS BIDDING ROUND, ZARUBEZHNEFT MAY BID LATER -IRAQI OFFICIAL; 14/03/2018 – VITOL DEVELOPING LNG IMPORT PROJECT IN BANGLADESH; 31/03/2018 – Exxon Reports Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 27 investors sold MA shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 42 analysts covering Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA), 37 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Mastercard Incorporated had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Thursday, December 15 to “Buy”. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 27 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, January 20. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, February 1. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 14 report. PiperJaffray maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $212 target in Friday, February 2 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, October 31 by Piper Jaffray. On Friday, July 28 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The company was upgraded on Thursday, January 4 by Mizuho. On Friday, February 2 the stock rating was upgraded by Argus Research to “Buy”.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 10,400 shares to 162,791 shares, valued at $13.55 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna (NYSE:CI) by 4,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,400 shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corp.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $473,978 activity. 2,475 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $486,015 on Friday, November 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $5.43 million activity. $614,337 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) was sold by Rosenthal David S. 9,658 Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares with value of $757,284 were sold by Wojnar Theodore J Jr. Hansen Neil A had sold 2,798 shares worth $214,914 on Friday, December 14. Spellings James M Jr also sold $746,620 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares. $619,861 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) was sold by Schleckser Robert N. 15,850 shares were sold by Verity John R, worth $1.22M on Tuesday, December 11.

Among 29 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 12 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 102 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. HSBC upgraded Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Thursday, March 15 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by TD Securities with “Hold” on Thursday, August 6. As per Friday, April 7, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Tuesday, February 6 report. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 5 report. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, November 21 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 3 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 5 by Scotia Capital. The company was initiated on Tuesday, December 15 by Credit Agricole. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, January 19.