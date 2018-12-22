Cullinan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cigna (CI) by 76.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 4,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1,400 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $292,000, down from 5,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Cigna for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $181.3. About 7.24 million shares traded or 177.71% up from the average. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has risen 0.04% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical CI News: 14/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – CANCELLATION DUE TO RECENT ANNOUNCEMENT THAT CIGNA AND EXPRESS SCRIPTS HAVE ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT AND PLAN OF MERGER; 08/03/2018 – St. Louis Business: BREAKING: Cigna buying St. Louis County-based Express Scripts for $67 billion; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S REVIEWS EXPRESS SCRIPTS’ RATINGS; DIRECTION UNCERTAIN; 19/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Cigna and Emerson Electric; 29/05/2018 – AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LTD ANZ.AX – AGREED TO SELL ONEPATH LIFE NZ LIMITED FOR NZ$700 MLN TO CIGNA CORP; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna is close to buying Express Scripts: Report; 08/03/2018 – Cigna buying Express Scripts isn’t likely to cause a revolution but it makes sense; 08/03/2018 – CIGNA DEAL INCL ASSUMPTION OF $15B EXPRESS SCRIPTS DEBT; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – TIM WENTWORTH WILL ASSUME ROLE OF PRESIDENT, EXPRESS SCRIPTS; 21/03/2018 – EDAP TMS SA : EDAP Announces CIGNA as First Major U.S. Private Health Insurer to Cover HIFU for Prostate Procedure

Delta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 4.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc sold 1,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 25,776 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.86 million, down from 26,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $238.34. About 12.21 million shares traded or 219.63% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has risen 21.07% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – ANDREW WITTY, CURRENT COMPANY DIRECTOR, TO BECOME OPTUM CEO JULY 1, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Health insurer UnitedHealth’s quarterly profit rises 30.6 pct; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES NAMED IN SUIT BY UNITED HEALTHCARE; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO JOIN BIDS FOR ENVISION HEALTHCARE UNIT; 28/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group CEO: In 10 years, tech will push health care to become more value-based; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CFO EXPECTS 2018 MEDICARE CARE RATIO OF 81.5 PERCENT PLUS OR MINUS 50 BASIS POINTS; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 11/04/2018 – Online therapy start-up Talkspace hires a chief medical officer from UnitedHealth; 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – U.S. COURT ENTERED THE MARCH 27 ORDER REGARDING THE MOTION FILED UNDER A SECOND AMENDED COMPLAINT BY UNITEDHEALTH ON MARCH 13, 2017

Delta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $164.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 3,590 shares to 65,600 shares, valued at $5.58 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 27 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 25 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. UnitedHealth Group had 106 analyst reports since September 2, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bernstein maintained the shares of UNH in report on Wednesday, April 18 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Thursday, November 16. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 28 by Jefferies. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 30 by Mizuho. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, December 7 by Cantor Fitzgerald. JP Morgan initiated UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, September 16 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, July 20. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 18 report. As per Wednesday, April 18, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 17 by Credit Suisse.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UnitedHealth Group: I Disagree With The Recent Downgrade – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “UnitedHealth Group Stock Just Hit an All-Time High: Buy, Sell, or Hold? – The Motley Fool” published on August 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “DaVita and UNH agree to drop price of Medical Group deal to $4.34B – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Safe Haven Stocks for a Treacherous Market – Investorplace.com” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UnitedHealth Group beats by $0.12, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 16, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold UNH shares while 499 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 787.07 million shares or 0.65% less from 792.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amp Capital Invsts owns 530,835 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Community Tru And Investment Company invested 3.33% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ipg Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 44.40 million are owned by State Street. Moreover, Palladium Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has 0.77% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Tompkins Financial holds 4,559 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 432,975 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt reported 12,403 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.37% or 244,100 shares. Rfg Advisory Gp Limited Company, a Alabama-based fund reported 1,226 shares. Nbw Ltd holds 1.68% or 23,490 shares in its portfolio. Winch Advisory Service Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 336 shares. Colonial Advisors reported 2.24% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Davis R M holds 0.49% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 50,977 shares. Blue Edge Capital Ltd Liability holds 0% or 12,265 shares.

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 12 sales for $28.26 million activity. Shares for $1.32M were sold by HOOPER MICHELE J. 15,393 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $4.07M were sold by WILSON D ELLEN. 163 shares were sold by Shine Kenneth Irwin, worth $44,796 on Friday, November 9. Shares for $1.51 million were sold by WILENSKY GAIL R. Another trade for 8,142 shares valued at $2.16M was made by Nelson Steven H on Thursday, September 13.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on January, 15. They expect $3.22 EPS, up 24.32% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.59 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.10B for 18.50 P/E if the $3.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.41 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.57% negative EPS growth.

Among 23 analysts covering CIGNA (NYSE:CI), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. CIGNA had 75 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 2 by Jefferies. As per Friday, November 3, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, November 2 report. On Wednesday, September 16 the stock rating was initiated by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The stock of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, June 15. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, August 4. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 18. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, October 13 with “Buy”. As per Friday, September 23, the company rating was initiated by Evercore. Jefferies upgraded the shares of CI in report on Friday, January 8 to “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – November 26, 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Forbes.com with their article: “An Obamacare Tax Worth Repealing And Replacing – Forbes” published on December 21, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, NexGen Energy, ArcBest, Cigna, The Allstate, and Comtech Telecommunications â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Health insurers/healthcare providers in the red premarket after court ruling on Obamacare – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Cigna (CI) Completes Combination with Express Scripts (ESRX) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $5.21 million activity. ZOLLARS WILLIAM D sold $46,101 worth of stock. The insider Sadler Jason D sold $4.51 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 217.73 million shares or 4.89% more from 207.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 39,196 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. First Mercantile stated it has 270 shares. Cibc World Inc owns 0.05% invested in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) for 57,703 shares. First Foundation Advisors stated it has 0.02% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Andra Ap has 0.3% invested in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) for 55,500 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc reported 79,114 shares. American Inv has 0.15% invested in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). First Advisors LP has 0.07% invested in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) or 578,488 shares. Ameriprise reported 0.08% stake. Bankshares Of America Corporation De reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Hyman Charles D invested in 1,200 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Gyroscope Capital Mgmt Grp Incorporated Limited Company reported 2,786 shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested in 38,632 shares. Fulton Bancorporation Na holds 0.03% or 2,312 shares.