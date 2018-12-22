Cumberland Partners Ltd increased Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) stake by 43.37% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired 6,800 shares as Canadian National Railway Company (CNI)’s stock declined 9.28%. The Cumberland Partners Ltd holds 22,478 shares with $2.02M value, up from 15,678 last quarter. Canadian National Railway Company now has $52.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $72.14. About 1.18 million shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has declined 1.95% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 67.8 PER CENT, AN INCREASE OF 6.0 POINTS; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – IN 2018, CN NOW PLANS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY C$3.4 BLN IN ITS CAPITAL PROGRAM; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin, Duckworth Press Canadian National Railway For Update On Implementation Of Positive Train Control; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO QTRLY REVENUE TON-MILES (RTMS) DECLINED BY FOUR PCT; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 07/03/2018 – Canadian National Above Peer Average; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q REV. C$3.19B, EST. C$3.15B; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Net C$741M; 22/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – DETAILS OF AGREEMENT ARE BEING WITHHELD PENDING RATIFICATION BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 60 DAYS

Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 3 (NXR) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 1.21, from 0.46 in 2018Q2. The ratio has improved, as 10 active investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 6 sold and reduced their stock positions in Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 3. The active investment managers in our database now have: 947,294 shares, down from 1.12 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 3 in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 5 Increased: 6 New Position: 4.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $186.03 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 134.53 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States.

The stock increased 0.78% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.26. About 9,187 shares traded. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NXR) has declined 4.39% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500.

1607 Capital Partners Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 for 77,398 shares. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owns 7,810 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Capital Investment Advisors Llc has 0.02% invested in the company for 27,224 shares. The New York-based Karpus Management Inc. has invested 0.02% in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C., a New Jersey-based fund reported 18,174 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Canadian National Railway had 9 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup upgraded the shares of CNI in report on Tuesday, September 25 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, September 5 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, October 24. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 9 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, July 25. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Monday, December 3. On Tuesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, July 25. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 25 by Credit Suisse.

