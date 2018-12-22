Edmp Inc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 241.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 6,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,294 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.36 million, up from 2,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $128.22. About 2.36 million shares traded or 49.66% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has declined 19.50% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 23/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 23, 2018 10:14:19 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 24.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 5,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,409 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.06M, down from 21,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 5.63 million shares traded or 170.19% up from the average. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has declined 22.16% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 08/05/2018 – Mayo Regional Hospital Selects Cerner CommunityWorks; 17/05/2018 – KC Business Journal: BREAKING: The Department of Veterans Affairs has signed its $10 billion contract with Cerner; 30/03/2018 – More Than 20 Cerner Executives Earn Board Certification in Health Care Management; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – REPURCHASE WILL BE FUNDED FROM WORKING CAPITAL; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q New Business Bookings Between $1.350B-$1.55B; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Rev $1.29B; 07/05/2018 – Capital Region Medical Center Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner HealtheIntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $23.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 143,561 shares to 440,834 shares, valued at $22.48 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 124,806 shares in the quarter, for a total of 366,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Aerovironment Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV).

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 9.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.53 per share. CERN’s profit will be $191.10M for 21.21 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 35 investors sold CERN shares while 208 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 245.84 million shares or 1.33% more from 242.61 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kentucky-based Cullinan Associates has invested 0.64% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Hartford Investment Mgmt Company reported 0.09% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Miles Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 20,800 shares. West Coast Financial Limited Co stated it has 143,746 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.36% or 74,362 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Fjarde Ap invested in 80,556 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Gulf Int Savings Bank (Uk) stated it has 0.08% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Plante Moran Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Brown Management Limited Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 192,470 shares. Fort Washington Advisors Oh reported 9,425 shares. Gradient Limited Company accumulated 316 shares. D E Shaw stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN).

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $78.60 million activity. Another trade for 250,000 shares valued at $14.38 million was made by ILLIG CLIFFORD W on Thursday, November 1. BURKE ZANE M had sold 151,818 shares worth $9.93M.

Among 29 analysts covering Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Cerner Corporation had 129 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Friday, October 26 by RBC Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained the shares of CERN in report on Friday, August 11 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 10. Hilliard Lyons downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, May 2 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 27 by Robert W. Baird. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Sunday, August 23 report. Avondale downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $45 target in Friday, February 10 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Wednesday, November 4. The firm has “Hold” rating by Argus Research given on Tuesday, March 13. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) on Tuesday, September 15 with “Sell” rating.

Among 33 analysts covering Cummins (NYSE:CMI), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Cummins had 133 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, April 21. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, September 1 by Jefferies. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, October 6. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, October 18 by Stifel Nicolaus. Longbow upgraded the shares of CMI in report on Thursday, January 19 to “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Wednesday, May 2 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, May 2 by Oppenheimer. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of CMI in report on Tuesday, April 17 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) earned “Hold” rating by BB&T Capital on Monday, September 28. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) rating on Wednesday, October 10. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $174 target.

Since October 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 sales for $6.30 million activity. $796,050 worth of stock was sold by Cook Jill E on Wednesday, October 3. $117,533 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) was sold by Satterthwaite Tony. The insider Ward Pat sold 4,503 shares worth $670,618. ROSE MARYA M also sold $2.20 million worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Monday, October 8. Shares for $111,321 were sold by HERMAN ALEXIS M on Monday, November 5. $76,788 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) shares were sold by Smith Mark Andrew.