M Holdings Securities Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 57.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc sold 18,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,037 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $871,000, down from 32,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $49.82. About 14.47 million shares traded or 61.15% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 14.97% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 03/05/2018 – SYNALLOY CORP – ANTICIPATE TOTAL SHIPMENTS GREATER THAN 65 MLN POUNDS IN 2018 AT BRISTOL METALS UNIT; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 15/05/2018 – Partner Fund Adds Bristol-Myers, Exits Regeneron: 13F; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 07/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 10, 2018 (BMY); 23/03/2018 – MERCY INVESTMENT SERVICES – AT BRISTOL-MYERS SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING, SHAREHOLDERS WILL HAVE CHANCE TO VOTE ON PROPOSAL SPONSORED BY MULTIPLE SHAREHOLDERS; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB) COMBINATION AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- AND POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for; 16/04/2018 – Merck, Bristol-Myers cancer drugs both beat expectations, but Merck beats them a little more

Hartford Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 2769.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc bought 3,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,730 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $545,000, up from 130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $128.22. About 2.36 million shares traded or 49.66% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has declined 19.50% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care

Among 25 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: "Short Sellers Hike Their Bets in Major Pharma Stocks – 24/7 Wall St." on November 28, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: "Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Reports Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Sprycel for Pediatric Patients with Newly Diagnosed Philadelphia Chromosome-Positive ALL – StreetInsider.com" published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: "Bristol-Myers and Vedanta Biosciences collaborates to evaluate OPDIVO and VE800 in patients with advanced or metastatic cancers – Seeking Alpha" on December 10, 2018.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 23.53% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.68 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.37B for 14.83 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.94% negative EPS growth.

Since October 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 selling transactions for $6.30 million activity.

More important recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "How To Play The G20 Summit? – Cramer's Mad Money (12/3/18) – Seeking Alpha" on December 04, 2018, also Fool.com published article titled: "What's in Store for Caterpillar in 2019? – Motley Fool"