Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 29.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 323 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,406 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.82 million, up from 1,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $673.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64M shares traded or 91.62% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/03/2018 – AMAZON’S TWITCH IS SAID TO HAVE CUT MORE THAN 25 JOBS: VB; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Scores Deals With European Carriers in Sign of Advantage; 18/05/2018 – Al Gore’s Firm Deletes Facebook, Sells Amazon — Barrons.com; 13/03/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: After Protest, Defense Department To Begin Moving Classified Data to Amazon’s Secret Cloud; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY – AS FIRST STEP IN PARTNERSHIP, BEST BUY WILL LAUNCH MORE THAN TEN 4K AND HD FIRE TV EDITION MODELS FROM TOSHIBA, INSIGNIA, BEGINNING THIS SUMMER; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s cloud already offers tools for non-technical business users, like video conferencing and file sharing; 14/05/2018 – Amazon is growing its gross profit at a staggering rate; 06/04/2018 – Don’t count on Amazon winning the $10 billion Defense Department deal — it’s still wide open; 15/03/2018 – WALMART WHISTLE-BLOWER CLAIMS RETAILER CHEATED TO CATCH AMAZON; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corporation (CVS) by 14.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 31,984 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 248,573 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.57 million, up from 216,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $63.7. About 19.25 million shares traded or 115.78% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has risen 3.17% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 20/03/2018 – CVS Agreed to Buy Aetna Late Last Year; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal Tuesday; 13/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH HOLDERS APPROVE AETNA PURCHASE; 24/05/2018 – Can CVS Health Buy BioPharmX Corporation? – CWEB.Com; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit for $40M to CVS; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health completes world’s third-largest corporate bond sale; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – REACHED AGREEMENT TO SELL CERTAIN ASSETS OF ENTRUSTRX TO A SUBSIDIARY OF CVS HEALTH CORP; 11/05/2018 – Trump assails high drug prices, avoids direct hit on industry

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “CVS stores plan to shift focus from products to health care services – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” on November 29, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “CVS set to close $69B Aetna merger after final state approvals – Boston Business Journal” published on November 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS Health: The Forgotten Dividend Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analysts Love CVS Health Shares Following Aetna Deal (NYSE:CVS)(NYSE:AET) – Benzinga” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVS/Aetna tie-up to be completed by Wednesday – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $6.93 million activity. Another trade for 14,229 shares valued at $1.17 million was sold by Brennan Troyen A. $2.02M worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was sold by Denton David M. The insider Boratto Eva C sold $354,080. $642,300 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were sold by Hourican Kevin.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 sales for $92.11 million activity. 1,726 shares valued at $2.70 million were sold by Jassy Andrew R on Thursday, November 15. 181 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares with value of $285,960 were sold by Huttenlocher Daniel P. 2,000 shares were sold by WILKE JEFFREY A, worth $3.96 million. 3,200 shares were sold by BEZOS JEFFREY P, worth $5.31M on Monday, October 29. The insider Blackburn Jeffrey M sold $8.02 million. $3.02M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by Zapolsky David on Thursday, November 15.

