CyberVein (CVT) registered -9.09% fall for a day

It was bad day for CyberVein (CVT), as it declined by $-0.000553911000000002 or -9.09%, touching $0.00553911. Cryptocoin Analysts believe that CyberVein (CVT) is looking for the $0.006093021 goal. According to 4 analysts could reach $0.00938313618670516. The highest price was $0.006505739 and lowest of $0.0054305 for December 21-22. The open was $0.006093021. It last traded at HitBTC exchange. Aproximately 4,000 CVT worth $23 was traded.

For a month, CyberVein (CVT) tokens went down -44.06% from $0.009902 for coin. For 100 days CVT is down -75.57% from $0.02267. It traded at $0.00 (non existent) 200 days ago. CyberVein (CVT) has 2.15 billion coins mined with the market cap $11.90M. It has 2.15 billion coins in circulation. It was founded on 04/03/2018. The Crypto CVT has proof type and operates under algorithm.

The CyberVein platform is a Distributed Ledger System that allows for the decentralized management of complex datasets on the blockchain, without requiring centralized storage providers.

CyberVein (CVT) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.