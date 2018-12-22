Nuveen Tax Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (JTA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.18, from 1.64 in 2018Q2. The ratio fall, as 19 investment professionals increased or opened new stock positions, while 13 trimmed and sold stakes in Nuveen Tax Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund. The investment professionals in our database now own: 2.04 million shares, up from 1.87 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Nuveen Tax Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 8 Increased: 14 New Position: 5.

Cypress Capital Group decreased Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) stake by 15.15% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cypress Capital Group sold 1,536 shares as Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)’s stock declined 11.68%. The Cypress Capital Group holds 8,601 shares with $1.85M value, down from 10,137 last quarter. Constellation Brands Inc now has $30.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.82% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $162.18. About 3.16 million shares traded or 43.73% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 13.63% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CEO ROB SANDS COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS: METAL TARIFFS WON’T REALLY IMPACT US; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Produ; 27/03/2018 – Xtensifi Partners with Constellation Digital Partners to Release Aquarius, Open Digital Banking Platform; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adjusted EBIT $546M; 17/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Criminal charges filed against former Constellation Health execs; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $1.15B-$1.25B; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect ICEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation

Among 13 analysts covering Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Constellation Brands had 15 analyst reports since July 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna maintained the shares of STZ in report on Monday, October 1 with “Negative” rating. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, August 16. As per Monday, July 2, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Wells Fargo maintained Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) rating on Friday, October 5. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $275 target. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, September 10 by SunTrust. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, October 5 by Deutsche Bank. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, September 27 report. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) earned “Hold” rating by Macquarie Research on Thursday, November 29. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, August 16. Citigroup maintained Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) rating on Wednesday, October 10. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $240 target.

Since October 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $68.05 million activity. On Friday, October 19 SANDS RICHARD sold $33.28 million worth of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 148,773 shares. Shares for $989,106 were sold by Kane Thomas Michael on Friday, October 19. SANDS ROBERT had sold 151,060 shares worth $33.79 million on Friday, October 19.

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on January, 4. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 2.50% or $0.05 from last year’s $2 per share. STZ’s profit will be $389.95 million for 19.78 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.87 actual earnings per share reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Marijuana Stock: Cronos Group vs. Constellation Brands – The Motley Fool” on November 25, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Anheuser-Busch InBev Lands Its Marijuana Partner – Motley Fool” published on December 22, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “STZ Downgrade Opens the Door for Analysts to Criticize CGC Stock – Investorplace.com” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Will Aurora Cannabis Be Next to Secure a Big Partnership? – Investorplace.com” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Tilray Is Popping Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.20, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 74 investors sold STZ shares while 256 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 133.03 million shares or 1.81% less from 135.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama holds 111,412 shares. At Commercial Bank has 0.41% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 17,550 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Fdx holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 1,946 shares. South State, South Carolina-based fund reported 100 shares. Ima Wealth accumulated 5 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 2,085 were accumulated by Haverford Trust. Raymond James And Associates has 89,031 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Incorporated Ca reported 170 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bridges Invest Mgmt Inc reported 0.18% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Jacobs Co Ca has 0.33% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Blair William Comm Il invested in 0.02% or 17,293 shares. Alps Advsrs has invested 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Greystone Managed Invests holds 0.41% or 35,228 shares in its portfolio.

Cypress Capital Group increased Schwab (SCHX) stake by 13,145 shares to 16,240 valued at $1.13M in 2018Q3. It also upped Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 420 shares and now owns 1,556 shares. Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) was raised too.

More notable recent Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JTA: Some Relief For The Tax Bite – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2016, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JTA: Nifty Little Fund – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “This Leveraged Closed-End Fund Gives You Qualified Dividend Income And Hedges Interest Rate Risk With Senior Loans – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2016. More interesting news about Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MIN: Good Fund Ruined By Policy – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2017 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions – Business Wire” with publication date: June 01, 2018.

The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $9.28. About 141,560 shares traded or 157.05% up from the average. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (JTA) has declined 16.18% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund for 55,744 shares. Rmb Capital Management Llc owns 139,982 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisors Asset Management Inc. has 0.04% invested in the company for 197,908 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Cetera Advisors Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 32,473 shares.