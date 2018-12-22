Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 38.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp bought 1,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,211 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.40 million, up from 4,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $715.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74M shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/04/2018 – Variety: Apple Music’s Hip-Hop Programming Head Carl Chery Exiting for Spotify; 21/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS SERVICES OPERATING NORMALLY AFTER MAINTENANCE; 07/03/2018 – Apple’s tight-knit relationships with Chinese suppliers are unlikely to be threatened by trade barriers, according to GBH analyst Dan Ives; 04/04/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 07/05/2018 – Apple is worth $945 billion – more than ever; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL GOALS TARGET REV GROWTH OF 25-35 PCT; GROSS MARINS OF 30-35 PCT; 03/04/2018 – U.S. escalates China trade showdown with tariffs on $50 billion in imports; 10/05/2018 – Apple abandons €850m data centre project in Ireland; 30/04/2018 – Daring Fireball: Scuttlebutt Regarding Apple’s Cross-Platform UI Project; 11/05/2018 – Have those floppy disks ready! This connoisseur has the world’s largest collection of rare Apple computers

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 8,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.67% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 89,468 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.78 million, up from 80,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.92. About 55.41M shares traded or 199.46% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: TOO EARLY TO TELL IF TAX CUTS WILL RAISE SPENDING; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective

Among 35 analysts covering Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Verizon Communications Inc. has $63 highest and $44 lowest target. $54.83’s average target is -0.16% below currents $54.92 stock price. Verizon Communications Inc. had 95 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Wednesday, October 21 with “Buy”. As per Monday, September 7, the company rating was downgraded by Zacks. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $52 target in Monday, April 18 report. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 23 to “Overweight”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, April 25. On Monday, January 22 the stock rating was upgraded by Scotia Capital to “Buy”. As per Friday, July 14, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. FBR Capital downgraded it to “Mkt Perform” rating and $52 target in Wednesday, January 25 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, April 24. RBC Capital Markets maintained Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) rating on Friday, July 7. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $4800 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 40 investors sold VZ shares while 569 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 651 raised stakes. 2.57 billion shares or 0.19% more from 2.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Neumann Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 43,012 shares. Hgk Asset Management has invested 0.09% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Insight 2811 holds 0.62% or 17,327 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Company reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Pinnacle Assocs Limited, a New York-based fund reported 357,472 shares. 52,367 are owned by Duncker Streett And. Ami Asset Management owns 9,822 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Mngmt Lc owns 133,360 shares. S&T Commercial Bank Pa reported 0.75% stake. Intact Inv Mngmt Incorporated reported 167,700 shares. Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv holds 0.75% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 20,173 shares. 31,508 were accumulated by Northeast Invest Management. Virtu Ltd Liability accumulated 14,880 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Brown Brothers Harriman invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36 million and $527.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (EFAV) by 11,535 shares to 22,927 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 1,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,601 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr (XLE).

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, July 24 with “Buy”. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, September 5 with “Overweight” rating. HSBC initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, October 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 27 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, September 20 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, January 27 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Friday, August 31 by Nomura. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, November 21 by Rosenblatt. Longbow upgraded Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, March 30 to “Outperform” rating.