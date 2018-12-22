Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (TJX) by 2.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 2,822 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,047 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.42 million, down from 95,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $41.93. About 13.77 million shares traded or 67.01% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 25.16% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.02; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in A T & T Inc (New) (T) by 52.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.34 million, down from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in A T & T Inc (New) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 79.66 million shares traded or 101.18% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/05/2018 – AT&T Confirms It Paid Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen’s Company For ‘insights’ Into Administration — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: AT&T, Time Warner merger trial delayed two days; 14/05/2018 – Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Ron Wyden, and Sen. Richard Blumenthal led other Democrats in demanding AT&T and Novartis answer about payments to Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s firm; 16/04/2018 – A SHAME AT&T, TELEFONICA NOT INVESTING IN MEXICO: SLIM; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: FUNDING FOR TIME WARNER PURCHASE IS `IN PLACE’; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Scraps IPO of Vrio Unit in Setback for Debt Reduction Push; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – ONAP and ONF to Collaborate on Multi-Gigabit Open Broadband Access Network; 13/03/2018 – JUDGE DENIES BID BY EX-DOJ OFFICIALS TO INTERVENE IN AT&T CASE; 25/04/2018 – AT&T earnings: 85 cents per share, vs 87 cents expected

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.78 per share. T’s profit will be $6.11B for 8.43 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Value Stocks to Absolutely Love During This Correction – The Motley Fool” on December 18, 2018, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Art Cashin’s predictions for 2019: Fed won’t hike and there’s an ‘outside chance’ they cut rates – CNBC” published on December 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T Is Not Nearly Worth $65 – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: Merger Synergy – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: Don’t Celebrate This Dividend Hike – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $527.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10,014 shares to 50,833 shares, valued at $3.93M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 8,777 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,468 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (CSJ).

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Is TJX Companies Retail Royalty? – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy TJX On The Dip? Our AI Quant Models Are Saying ‘Yes’ – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018, Fool.com published: “What TJX Companies Wants You to Know – The Motley Fool” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Observations From TJX Companies’ Management Team – The Motley Fool” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Argus buys the dip in TJX Companies – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 29, 2018.