Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cognex (CGNX) by 3.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 6,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,364 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.95M, down from 166,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cognex for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $35.75. About 3.53M shares traded or 126.13% up from the average. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 34.58% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C, EST. 20C; 01/05/2018 – Analyst Neil Campling of Mirabaud Securities said that weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings and second quarter earnings from Cognex provide more evidence of this; 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – Ivanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 30/04/2018 – Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q REV. $169.6M, EST. $171.1M; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C; 03/05/2018 – Cognex to Webcast Conference Presentations; 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Cree Inc. (CREE) by 10.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 20,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.22% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 176,845 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.70 million, down from 197,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Cree Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.60% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $40.21. About 2.32 million shares traded or 37.36% up from the average. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 26.63% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 24/04/2018 – Correct: Cree Targets 4Q Loss 34c-38c Per Share; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q Net Loss $34M-$38M; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – FUNDED DEAL FROM CASH AND BORROWINGS ON ITS REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY 002782.SZ SAYS IT RECEIVES ARBITRATION NOTICE FROM THE INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE (ICC); 04/05/2018 – CREE INC – ON APRIL 30, COMPENSATION COMMITTEE TERMINATED COMPANY’S SEVERANCE PLAN FOR SECTION 16 OFFICERS, DATED AUGUST 18, 2008 – SEC FILING; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY 002782.SZ SAYS U.S. COMPANY CREE INC APPLIES FOR ARBITRATION AT THE ICC DUE TO DISPUTE OVER COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS IS TARGETED TO INCREASE ANNUAL REVENUES BY ABOUT $115 MLN IN FIRST 12 MONTHS POST ACQUISITION; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CREE); 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q EPS 34c-38c

Analysts await Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $0.07 EPS, up 177.78% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. CREE’s profit will be $7.06M for 143.61 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Cree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% negative EPS growth.

Among 23 analysts covering Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE), 6 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 26% are positive.

More notable recent Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Bet on These 5 Low-Beta Stocks to Fight Market Volatility – Nasdaq" on December 14, 2018

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.03 million activity.

Analysts await Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 23.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CGNX’s profit will be $39.61 million for 38.86 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Cognex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.89% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga" on December 13, 2018

Among 21 analysts covering Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX), 9 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive.

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $1.38 million activity. Schneider Jerry A. sold $271,440 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.