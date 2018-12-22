Among 2 analysts covering Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intra-Cellular Therapies had 2 analyst reports since August 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. See Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) latest ratings:

13/11/2018 Broker: Leerink Swann Rating: Outperform New Target: $27 Initiates Coverage On

23/08/2018 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Overweight New Target: $32 Initiates Coverage On

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased Under Armour Inc. Class A (UA) stake by 18.23% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc acquired 41,475 shares as Under Armour Inc. Class A (UA)’s stock rose 12.23%. The D L Carlson Investment Group Inc holds 269,005 shares with $5.71M value, up from 227,530 last quarter. Under Armour Inc. Class A now has $7.20B valuation. The stock decreased 4.17% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $15.41. About 5.15M shares traded or 57.41% up from the average. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has risen 76.11% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.11% the S&P500.

More notable recent Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AEL, KMX, ITCI – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 12/11/2018: OPRX,ITCI,ENTX,AMGN,RARX – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces FDA Acceptance of New Drug Application for Lumateperone for the Treatment of Schizophrenia – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 12/11/2018: ITCI,ENTX,AMGN,RARX – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI) – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company has market cap of $571.89 million. The firm is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. It currently has negative earnings. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease.

The stock decreased 6.70% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $10.45. About 708,374 shares traded or 78.83% up from the average. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) has risen 1.66% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ITCI News: 09/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Baker Bros Advisors LP Exits Position in Intra-Cellular; 13/03/2018 – ITCI REPORTS POSITIVE PRE-NDA MEETING WITH FDA FOR LUMATEPERONE; 02/04/2018 – Intra-Cellular Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on Symptom Improvement by Lumateperone on Negative Symptoms, Depression, and Social Func; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 3.4% Position in Intra-Cellular; 03/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies 1Q Loss $35.5M; 15/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES INC – FDA AGREED ON PROPOSED CONTENT AND TIMING OF A ROLLING NDA SUBMISSION; 13/03/2018 – INTRA-CELLULAR:FDA OK’D CONTENT,TIMING OF ROLLING NDA BY MID’18

Since November 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $593,743 activity. Davis Robert E also sold $12,163 worth of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) on Tuesday, December 4. Another trade for 32,000 shares valued at $581,580 was sold by MARCUS JOEL S.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.30, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 9 investors sold Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. shares while 39 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 36.60 million shares or 0.99% less from 36.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Schroder Invest Management Group Inc has 0.04% invested in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 44,856 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). 20,462 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 441,178 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Duquesne Family Office Lc reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). First Mercantile Trust Company stated it has 15,026 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 70,222 shares. Swiss Bancorporation holds 74,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Missouri-based Stifel has invested 0% in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Td Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 21,100 shares in its portfolio. 2.20M are held by Bb Biotech Ag. Metropolitan Life Insurance accumulated 3,082 shares.

More notable recent Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks to Buy for Your Kids – The Motley Fool” on December 20, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “6 Numbers from Nikeâ€™s Standout Earnings Report – The Motley Fool” published on December 21, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Under Armour Stock Dropped Today – Motley Fool” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Lululemon’s Strengthening Business in 3 Charts – The Motley Fool” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike +7% as earnings beat, China strength spark bullish analyst calls – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 21, 2018.