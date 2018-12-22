Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased Primoris Svcs (PRIM) stake by 35.24% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Daiwa Securities Group Inc sold 16,000 shares as Primoris Svcs (PRIM)’s stock declined 9.52%. The Daiwa Securities Group Inc holds 29,400 shares with $730,000 value, down from 45,400 last quarter. Primoris Svcs now has $925.27M valuation. The stock decreased 7.00% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $18.07. About 556,635 shares traded or 165.13% up from the average. Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) has declined 18.93% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PRIM News: 08/05/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP PRIM.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.50 TO $1.70; 08/05/2018 – Primoris Services Access Event Scheduled By Thompson Davis; 10/04/2018 – Primoris Services Corporation Announces Utilities and Distribution Awards Valued Over $65 Million; 03/04/2018 – More on @POTUS attacks against @amazon now @FoxBusiness; 08/05/2018 – Primoris Services 1Q Rev $504.1M; 30/03/2018 – AMZN: Chaos at @amazon – they just fired most of their consultants and lobbyists. Bezos is rattled. – ! $AMZN; 04/04/2018 – Discussing mkts and @amazon now @TeamCavuto @FoxBusiness; 28/03/2018 – Primoris Services Corporation To Acquire Willbros WG; 28/03/2018 – Primoris Services’ CEO David King on Acquisition of Willbros Group – Call Transcript; 29/05/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP – CONTRACT WAS SECURED BY PRIMORIS HEAVY CIVIL, PART OF CIVIL SEGMENT

Nuveen Pennsylvania Investment Quality Municipal Fund (NQP) investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.42, from 1.5 in 2018Q2. The ratio is more positive, as 25 institutional investors opened new and increased stock positions, while 13 sold and reduced stock positions in Nuveen Pennsylvania Investment Quality Municipal Fund. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 4.62 million shares, up from 4.01 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Nuveen Pennsylvania Investment Quality Municipal Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 9 Increased: 16 New Position: 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.59, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 20 investors sold PRIM shares while 54 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 36.75 million shares or 4.76% more from 35.08 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hillcrest Asset Management Lc holds 373,226 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 1.37M shares. Victory Cap Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0% or 21,895 shares. 11,797 are owned by Royal Bancorporation Of Canada. American Century holds 0% or 93,576 shares. Bessemer Grp owns 21,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtn holds 3,477 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 0% stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 24,767 shares stake. 2.62 million were reported by Van Berkom Associates. California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). Hbk Invests Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). Aqr Capital Ltd reported 447,987 shares. 2.34 million are held by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability Corp. 22,500 are owned by Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Co.

Analysts await Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 152.00% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.25 per share. PRIM’s profit will be $32.26M for 7.17 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Primoris Services Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $19.75 million activity. The insider Pratt Brian sold 725,003 shares worth $18.22 million. Schauerman John P. sold $653,949 worth of stock. Shares for $200,111 were sold by King David Lee on Friday, September 21. Another trade for 1,964 shares valued at $49,100 was sold by Cook Stephen C..

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $454.74 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 81.76 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Mun for 157,776 shares. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc owns 33,281 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mariner Investment Group Llc has 0.45% invested in the company for 17,608 shares. The Us-based Ancora Advisors Llc has invested 0.36% in the stock. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc., a Texas-based fund reported 142,034 shares.