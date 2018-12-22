Darsana Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 18.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp bought 349,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2.20 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $154.40M, up from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.63% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $61.93. About 7.67 million shares traded or 100.80% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 6.15% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 28/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint-T-Mobile deal will be just north of $26 billion, and John Legere will be chief; 29/04/2018 – Full story: T-Mobile announces merger with Sprint in $26B deal; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint deal turns tables on SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son; 27/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile US: Is Third Time a Charm? — 3rd Update; 16/04/2018 – Settlement with T-Mobile for Rural Call Completion Violations; 20/03/2018 – It’s a Steal! T-Mobile Customers Score a FREE Year of MLB.TV; 27/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Credit Suisse Group (CS) by 84.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 38,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,029 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $105,000, down from 45,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Credit Suisse Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 6.17 million shares traded or 45.60% up from the average. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has declined 33.75% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CS News: 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Kohl’s tries to prove Credit Suisse wrong; 13/04/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $74; 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD BITA.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $38 TARGET PRICE; 09/04/2018 – Credit Suisse analyst Mark Samter resigns; 16/03/2018 – WILCON DEPOT INC WLCON.PS : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES COVERAGE WITH RATING OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE 13 PESOS; 18/04/2018 – HAMMERSON PLC HMSO.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 545P FROM 500P; 09/05/2018 – UBS SAID TO HIRE CREDIT SUISSE’S ILLY FOR SWISS INVESTMENT BANK; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 17/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC MRK.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $65; 29/03/2018 – ENAV SPA ENAV.Ml : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 3.88 FROM EUR 3.65

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “T-Mobile’s Best (and Worst) Un-Carrier Moves So Far – The Motley Fool” on December 05, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Sprint Merger With T-Mobile Could Harm Workers – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “T-Mobile Brings Innovative Service Offerings for Holidays – Nasdaq” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “FCC’s ‘shot clock’ on Sprint/T-Mobile resumes; Sprint CFO optimistic deal will close – Kansas City Business Journal” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IYZ, T, TMUS, CTL – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 51 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 261.32 million shares or 0.29% less from 262.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.04% or 291,977 shares in its portfolio. California-based Aperio Group Limited Company has invested 0.04% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Coastline Trust reported 0.05% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). S Muoio And Company Ltd Liability invested in 0.19% or 6,138 shares. Td Asset Mgmt has 0.05% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 443,920 shares. Majedie Asset Limited stated it has 1.28% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability stated it has 178,988 shares. First Allied Advisory Services Inc owns 4,472 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Korea, a Korea-based fund reported 477,947 shares. Gotham Asset Lc invested in 7,332 shares. Moreover, Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 4.79 million shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Co has 0.06% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Thornburg Inv Mgmt Inc has 2.04M shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Ls Investment Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 3,239 shares.

Among 33 analysts covering T-Mobile US (NYSE:TMUS), 27 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. T-Mobile US had 87 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, April 30. As per Monday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, July 31 with “Buy”. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $70 target in Monday, November 6 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, February 15. Bank of America maintained it with “Underperform” rating and $40 target in Tuesday, October 24 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) rating on Monday, August 28. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $76.0 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, October 10 by Deutsche Bank. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of TMUS in report on Monday, October 23 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of TMUS in report on Thursday, June 1 with “Buy” rating.

Darsana Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $989.03 million and $3.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.00 million shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $81.55 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 12 analysts covering Credit Suisse Group Ag (NYSE:CS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Credit Suisse Group Ag had 28 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, June 26. On Thursday, February 15 the stock rating was upgraded by Societe Generale to “Buy”. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Friday, January 13 by Macquarie Research. Societe Generale downgraded Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) on Friday, November 2 to “Hold” rating. Bank of America upgraded the shares of CS in report on Monday, November 14 to “Buy” rating. Vetr upgraded Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) rating on Wednesday, August 26. Vetr has “Hold” rating and $29.30 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, June 19. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Monday, September 10 to “Equal-Weight”. As per Thursday, November 10, the company rating was upgraded by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, November 15 by Macquarie Research.