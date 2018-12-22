Delta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc bought 3,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,600 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.58M, up from 62,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $68.12. About 47.29 million shares traded or 225.19% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 09/04/2018 – Top Iraq court set to rule on Kurdistan region’s oil exports; 15/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming; 15/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming; 29/03/2018 – EXXON QPI AND PETROBRAS WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling hydrotreater, SRU; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Two World-Class Steam Crackers in U.S; 08/05/2018 – NEWSMAKER-Saad Al-Kaabi: Keeping Qatar’s gas flowing under Gulf boycott; 16/05/2018 – EXXON TO IMPORT FUELS VIA TRAIN TO SUPPLY MEXICO OPERATIONS; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: To Increase Earnings to $31B by 2025 at 2017 Prices Vs 2017 Adjusted Profit of $15B; 15/03/2018 – Exxon offers May-loading Sokol crude cargoes in tender

Davenport & Company Llc increased its stake in Lbtyk (LBTYK) by 178.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc bought 46,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,886 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.02 million, up from 25,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Lbtyk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.88% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.06. About 5.17 million shares traded or 50.43% up from the average. Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 23.89% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom: Vodafone-Liberty deal would distort competition; 10/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Liberty Global Rtgs Not Affected By Assets Sale; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone-Liberty deal would create cable monopoly – Telefonica Deutschland; 23/04/2018 – VODAFONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL ASSETS TALKS SEEN IN FINAL STAGES: FT; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $22 Billion; 08/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: Confirmed. Announcement likely tomorrow at 7am UK time; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone challenges Deutsche Telekom with $21.8 bln Liberty deal; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 Billion; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Vodafone at ‘BBB+’/Stable on Announced Liberty Global Transaction; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR 18.4 BLN EURO

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13 billion and $8.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wrk by 7,916 shares to 125,962 shares, valued at $6.73 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Luv (NYSE:LUV) by 35,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 968,696 shares, and cut its stake in Xyl (NYSE:XYL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Copeland Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.03% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 5,541 shares. Loeb Partners Corp reported 57,783 shares stake. 207,505 are held by Northeast Inv Mgmt. Patten Group holds 41,208 shares or 1.34% of its portfolio. Huntington Natl Bank accumulated 1.57M shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 2.88 million shares. Hudock Capital Group Lc holds 1.39% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 42,091 shares. Wills Fincl Inc has invested 2.87% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Grassi Mgmt has invested 1.45% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Eagle Advsr Limited Company holds 0.37% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 140,981 shares. Davidson Advisors holds 4,923 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 4.80M shares or 1.13% of the stock. Bonness Enter has invested 1.18% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Rothschild Inv Il has 0.51% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 31,610 were reported by Oakworth Cap.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $5.43 million activity. Verity John R also sold $1.22 million worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Tuesday, December 11. Wojnar Theodore J Jr sold $757,284 worth of stock or 9,658 shares. Schleckser Robert N had sold 7,855 shares worth $619,861 on Wednesday, November 28. $746,620 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares were sold by Spellings James M Jr. On Friday, December 14 Hansen Neil A sold $214,914 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 2,798 shares. Corson Bradley W also sold $1.26M worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares.

Among 29 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 12 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 102 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, October 18, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. As per Monday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by HSBC to “Buy” on Thursday, March 15. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, June 23 with “Hold”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Monday, June 26. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $7800 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Monday, May 2. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Hold” rating by TD Securities on Thursday, August 6. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 30 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, March 8. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $82 target in Tuesday, March 29 report.