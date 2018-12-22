Tdam Usa Inc decreased its stake in Oil Sts Intl Inc (OIS) by 78.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc sold 32,231 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,009 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $299,000, down from 41,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Oil Sts Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $832.51M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $13.88. About 1.72 million shares traded or 173.81% up from the average. Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) has declined 17.81% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OIS News: 25/04/2018 – Oil States 1Q Rev $253.6M; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $28; 25/04/2018 – Oil States 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $24; RATING NEUTRAL; 25/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N – QTRLY REVENUE $253.6 MLN VS $151.5 MLN; 25/04/2018 – OIL STATES 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 1.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 15.1C; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 10/04/2018 – Idaho DOL: Oil States Energy Services Job Fair; 26/03/2018 – Oil States Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS PATENT OFFICE REVIEW PROCESS THAT IS VALUED BY SILICON VALLEY TO WARD OFF INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS

Davis Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com (V) by 2.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $60.04 million, down from 410,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $124.26. About 25.45 million shares traded or 137.47% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02; 25/04/2018 – Visa Sees Fiscal 2018 Net Revenue Growth Low Double Digits on Nominal Basis; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 25/04/2018 – Visa’s Profit Rises Sixfold as Card Spending Growth Continues; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean; 07/05/2018 – PENCE CALLS ON OTHER COUNTRIES TO TAKE STEPS AGAINST VENEZUELA, INCLUDING VISA RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADERS, EFFORTS TO STOP MONEY LAUNDERING AND ACTION TO HOLD MADURO ACCOUNTABLE; 21/05/2018 – U.K. Visa for Roman Abramovich, Russian Billionaire, Is Delayed; 25/05/2018 – Movies: Visa Stops Morgan Freeman Commercials After Sexual Harassment Report; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Rev $5.1B; 08/03/2018 – Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 14.81% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.08 per share. V’s profit will be $2.73 billion for 25.05 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.48% EPS growth.

Analysts await Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $-0.12 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Oil States International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,300.00% negative EPS growth.

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,537 shares to 306,476 shares, valued at $64.43 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 5,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,144 shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).