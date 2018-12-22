Davis Capital Partners Raised Bank Of The Ozarks (OZRK) Position; Shorts at AERKOMM (AKOM) Lowered By 57.14%

Davis Capital Partners Llc increased Bank Of The Ozarks (OZRK) stake by 62.8% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Davis Capital Partners Llc acquired 289,300 shares as Bank Of The Ozarks (OZRK)’s stock 0.00%. The Davis Capital Partners Llc holds 750,000 shares with $28.47 million value, up from 460,700 last quarter. Bank Of The Ozarks now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $49.07. About 358,775 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Bank of the Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) has 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical OZRK News: 15/03/2018 Bank of the Ozarks Announces Proposed Rebranding and Name Change to Bank OZK; 12/04/2018 – Bank of the Ozarks Tangible Book Value Per Common Share Was $21.93; 12/04/2018 – Bank of The Ozarks 1Q EPS 88c; 12/04/2018 – Bank of the Ozarks Deposits Were $17.83 Billion at March 31; 12/04/2018 – Bank of The Ozarks 1Q Net $113.1M; 12/04/2018 – BANK OF THE OZARKS QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $217.8 MLN, A 14.2% INCREASE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Bank of The Ozarks, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OZRK); 09/04/2018 – Bank of the Ozarks Named Nation’s Top Performing Bank for Eighth Consecutive Year; 12/04/2018 – Bank of the Ozarks Total Assets Were $22.04 Billion at March 31; 12/04/2018 – Bank of the Ozarks First Quarter 2018 Management Comments

AERKOMM INC (OTCMKTS:AKOM) had a decrease of 57.14% in short interest. AKOM’s SI was 300 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 57.14% from 700 shares previously. It closed at $2.79 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Bank of the Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Bank of the Ozarks had 3 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, July 13. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, July 13. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, July 13.

More notable recent Bank of the Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bank of the Ozarks (OZRK) Q2 Earnings in Line, Costs Rise – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bank of the Ozarks (OZRK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 12, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Bank of the Ozarks (OZRK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 12, 2018 – Nasdaq” on April 11, 2018. More interesting news about Bank of the Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bank of the Ozarks (OZRK) Hikes Dividend: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on January 03, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of the Ozarks Ups Dividend: Is the Stock Worth a Look? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.83, from 0.85 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 226 investors sold OZRK shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 1.17 million shares or 98.85% less from 101.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Horrell Capital Mngmt invested in 2.32% or 123,234 shares. Phocas accumulated 9,250 shares. Grandeur Peak Global Advsrs Lc reported 0.89% in Bank of the Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK). First Heartland Consultants reported 0.09% stake. Jcsd Ltd Llc holds 1.26% in Bank of the Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) or 52,200 shares. Davis Prtn Limited Liability Corporation reported 2.61% in Bank of the Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK).