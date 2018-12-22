Davis R M Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 1.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc sold 4,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.49% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 249,087 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $39.05M, down from 253,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $143.96. About 2.72M shares traded or 121.61% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 13.74% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Western Un Co (WU) by 5.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 20,411 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 367,107 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.00 million, down from 387,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Western Un Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.83. About 8.98 million shares traded or 68.09% up from the average. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has declined 6.25% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Western Union; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive pays off; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 GAAP Effective Tax Rate of Approximately 14%, Adjusted Tax Rate of Approximately 15%; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.90; 14/03/2018 – DoJ IA Northern: Settlement Between Department of Justice and Western Union will Provide $586 Million to Victims of Fraud; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN UNION EXPANDS DIGITAL SERVICE TO PANAMA, JAMAICA; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.36B; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.80 TO $1.90; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 Low to Mid-Single Digit Increase in GAAP, Constant Currency Revenue; 24/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: REFUND ALERT: AG Balderas Urges New Mexicans to File Scam Claims with Western Union for Share of $586 Million

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $1.55 EPS, up 11.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.39 per share. ECL’s profit will be $447.75 million for 23.22 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.31% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Best ETFs for 2019: The Water Shortage Problem Isnâ€™t Going Away – Investorplace.com” on December 18, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Ecolab (ECL) Reports Offer to Acquire Bioquell PLC – StreetInsider.com” published on November 30, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within News Corporation, DURECT, Ecolab, MiX Telematics, Ship Finance International, and BCE â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – GlobeNewswire” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Ecolab buying U.K.’s Bioquell – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ecolab declares $0.46 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $17.92 million activity. 8,700 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) shares with value of $1.30 million were sold by HIGGINS ARTHUR J. On Wednesday, November 7 the insider BAKER DOUGLAS M JR sold $6.41M. Shares for $1.77 million were sold by Brown Darrell R on Friday, August 31. $450,884 worth of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) was sold by BILLER LESLIE S on Friday, November 30. 9,800 shares were sold by Mulhere Timothy P, worth $1.50M on Thursday, September 6. The insider Berger Larry L sold 9,317 shares worth $1.43 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold ECL shares while 313 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 206.81 million shares or 1.80% less from 210.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 49,465 are held by Synovus Finance. Fjarde Ap reported 76,118 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt stated it has 4,863 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Saturna Cap Corporation holds 7,973 shares. Dillon & Assocs invested in 2.17% or 41,663 shares. Bancshares Of Mellon, New York-based fund reported 3.85 million shares. Andra Ap holds 28,800 shares. Tradition Management Ltd Co holds 3,258 shares. Hanson And Doremus Investment Management holds 0.02% or 340 shares in its portfolio. Aureus Asset Management Ltd owns 1,876 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 538,191 are held by Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability. Prio Wealth LP has invested 0.07% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Moreover, First Long Island Lc has 1.56% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Winslow Mgmt Lc has 21,932 shares. Field And Main National Bank & Trust accumulated 525 shares.

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84B and $2.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,291 shares to 223,502 shares, valued at $25.56M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 4,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Among 23 analysts covering Ecolab (NYSE:ECL), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 39% are positive. Ecolab had 86 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Monday, August 13 with “Neutral” rating. On Wednesday, January 24 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. J.P. Morgan downgraded the shares of ECL in report on Wednesday, May 2 to “Hold” rating. On Wednesday, January 24 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Thursday, June 28. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, October 24. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of ECL in report on Monday, October 19 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, May 8. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 2 by UBS. As per Monday, April 3, the company rating was upgraded by Nomura.

More notable recent The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Western Union Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on December 06, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Western Union Digital Expands in Asia: Mobile App Now Live in Singapore – Business Wire” published on December 18, 2018, Business.Financialpost.com published: “Western Union Works with TerraPay to Expand Payout Options to Millions of Mobile Wallets – Financial Post” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on The Western Union, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Terreno Realty, UnitedHealth Group, LendingClub, and WP Carey â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Among 21 analysts covering The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU), 3 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. The Western Union Company had 41 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Friday, June 16. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, August 4 with “Underweight”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Zacks given on Tuesday, August 25. BTIG Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2300 target in Tuesday, May 1 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, January 8 by Susquehanna. The firm earned “Equal Weight” rating on Friday, July 31 by Barclays Capital. The rating was initiated by Guggenheim on Thursday, January 5 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Wednesday, October 11. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, November 2 with “Hold”. On Monday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”.

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $1.15 million activity. Shares for $414,244 were sold by Williams Richard L. $41,369 worth of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) was sold by Rhodes Sheri on Wednesday, November 14. MENDOZA ROBERTO G sold $339,381 worth of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) on Friday, December 14. Tsai Caroline sold 2,440 shares worth $45,164. $158,551 worth of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) was sold by HOLDEN BETSY D.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 35,129 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $90.66 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Terreno Rlty Corp (NYSE:TRNO) by 51,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

Analysts await The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 19.51% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.41 per share. WU’s profit will be $216.96M for 8.59 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by The Western Union Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.27, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 29 investors sold WU shares while 158 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 454.37 million shares or 2.40% less from 465.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. American Century Companies reported 13,530 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York has 0.03% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Raymond James & Associate holds 1.95M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Advisory Networks Limited Com reported 28,544 shares stake. Natixis, a France-based fund reported 303,597 shares. Community Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability accumulated 11,445 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 889,314 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Mufg Americas, a New York-based fund reported 900 shares. Bancshares Of America Corp De holds 0% or 1.34 million shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 1,427 shares. Us Bank & Trust De holds 0% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 57,509 shares. Pitcairn reported 39,290 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.13% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk Corp has 0.02% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 355,378 shares.