Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Ratings Coverage

Among 5 analysts covering Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Cenovus Energy had 7 analyst reports since August 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Neutral” on Thursday, August 2. The stock of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, October 12. The stock of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, September 7 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, November 20. On Thursday, August 16 the stock rating was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold”. See Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.63. About 3.39 million shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 20.99% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS RAIL COMPANIES HAVE HIRED NEW CREWS; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus appoints Jonathan McKenzie as Chief Financial Officer; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS – CONTINUES TO REVIEW POTENTIAL DIVESTITURES OF NON-CORE ASSETS IN DEEP BASIN; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy posts quarterly loss; 16/03/2018 – Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 bln Narrows Lake project; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY 1Q OPER LOSS/SHR C$0.61, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.16; 25/04/2018 – Railways ready to ease oil transport headaches -Canada’s Cenovus; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr C$0.61

Cenovus Energy Inc. develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids , and natural gas in Canada. The company has market cap of $8.14 billion. The Company’s Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. It currently has negative earnings. This segmentÂ’s bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Analysts await Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 5.69% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.23 per share. JACK’s profit will be $33.47 million for 14.82 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Jack in the Box Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.83% EPS growth.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 insider sales for $1.74 million activity. FOX VANESSA C sold $21,214 worth of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) on Thursday, November 29. $170,502 worth of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) shares were sold by RUDOLPH PHILLIP H. On Thursday, November 29 the insider DIRAIMO CAROL A sold $36,730. COMMA LEONARD A sold $1.01 million worth of stock. MARTIN ANDREW T also sold $8,941 worth of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) shares. GORDON DEAN C sold 410 shares worth $35,941. On Tuesday, August 14 MELANCON PAUL D sold $101,248 worth of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) or 1,125 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Jack In The Box has $100 highest and $80 lowest target. $88’s average target is 14.20% above currents $77.06 stock price. Jack In The Box had 6 analyst reports since August 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, November 21, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, October 18 with “Equal-Weight”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of JACK in report on Monday, October 1 with “Hold” rating. Wedbush downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, October 26 report. The stock of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 10 by UBS.

Jack in the Box Inc. operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants and Qdoba Mexican Eats fast-casual restaurants primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.98 billion. As of October 02, 2016, it operated and franchised approximately 2,255 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam; and approximately 699 Qdoba Mexican Eats restaurants in 47 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. It has a 18.3 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 21 investors sold Jack in the Box Inc. shares while 73 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 25.15 million shares or 11.24% less from 28.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gsa Llp stated it has 0.25% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). 566,255 are held by Marshall Wace Llp. Moreover, Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Us Commercial Bank De holds 1,527 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0.01% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) or 86,529 shares. Glenmede Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Vident Invest Advisory Limited Co reported 6,250 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Co (Trc) holds 1,543 shares. Huntington Retail Bank holds 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) or 1 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.02% or 17,150 shares. Cim Mangement Inc invested in 0.15% or 5,134 shares. State Teachers Retirement System has 62,205 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors invested in 177,944 shares. Sg Americas Limited Com has 31,484 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Kepos Lp has invested 0.33% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

A calculated and judicious move was made by the VP – CHF SUPPLY CHAIN OFFICER of Jack In The Box Inc, Mr. Dean Gordon, yesterday, when he unloaded amount of company shares – 85, amounting to $6,582 US Dollars, at an average $77.4 per every share. In the last month, he also unloaded 410 shares worth approximately $35,941 USD. The stocks unloading took place on 21/12/2018 and was unveiled inside a report at the (SEC)’s website. Today, Dean Gordon owns 6,365 shares which make up precisely 0.02% of the Company’s total market cap.

The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $77.06. About 828,080 shares traded or 25.98% up from the average. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 18.81% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.81% the S&P500.