Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:YRIV) had a decrease of 10.27% in short interest. YRIV’s SI was 625,400 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 10.27% from 697,000 shares previously. With 198,200 avg volume, 3 days are for Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:YRIV)’s short sellers to cover YRIV’s short positions. The SI to Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited’s float is 5.64%. The stock increased 5.69% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $4.27. About 699,735 shares traded or 52.93% up from the average. Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:YRIV) has declined 49.73% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.73% the S&P500. Some Historical YRIV News: 06/03/2018 – Yangtze River Port Has Noticed Pattern of Unusual Trading Practices and Activity; 06/03/2018 – YANGTZE RIVER PORT & LOGISTICS LIMITED FILES A FINRA COMPLAINT; 24/04/2018 – YANGTZE RIVER PORT AND LOGISTICS – SUBMITS LETTER TO U.S. SEC SAYING CO AT THIS TIME NOT PROCEEDING WITH SPIN-OFF INVOLVING YANGTZE RIVER BLOCKCHAIN LOGISTICS; 06/03/2018 – YANGTZE RIVER PORT AND LOGISTICS – BELIEVES IT IS SUBJECT TO “ILLEGAL SHORT-SELLING AND MARKET PRICE MANIPULATION”, REPORTED THE SAME TO FINRA; 19/04/2018 – DJ YANGTZE RIVER PORT & LOGISTICS COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YRIV); 19/03/2018 – Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited Retains BUYINS.NET to Surveil Short Sellers and Market Makers; 06/03/2018 – YANGTZE RIVER PORT AND LOGISTICS – IMPLEMENTED CERTAIN STEPS, CONSIDERING OTHER APPROPRIATE MEASURES TO COUNTER “ILLEGAL ACTIVITIES”; 24/04/2018 – YANGTZE RIVER PORT AND LOGISTICS SAYS WILL NOT PROCEED WITH SPIN-OFF INVOLVING YANGTZE RIVER BLOCKCHAIN LOGISTICS DUE TO POTENTIAL COSTS – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – Yangtze River Port, Logistics Complaint Reports Certain Abusive Trading Practices; 06/03/2018 YANGTZE RIVER PORT AND LOGISTICS – ON MARCH 5 FILED A COMPLAINT WITH FINRA TO REPORT CERTAIN “ABUSIVE TRADING PRACTICES”

Dearborn Partners Llc increased Rockwell Collins (COL) stake by 138.8% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Dearborn Partners Llc acquired 2,640 shares as Rockwell Collins (COL)’s stock 0.00%. The Dearborn Partners Llc holds 4,542 shares with $638,000 value, up from 1,902 last quarter. Rockwell Collins now has $23.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $141.04. About 15.44 million shares traded or 894.29% up from the average. Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) has 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical COL News: 19/03/2018 – United Tech CEO plans exit after Rockwell integration – Bloomberg; 27/04/2018 – Rockwell Collins Discloses Investigation Into Employee Entertainment Expenses Before B/E Aerospace Buyout — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Rockwell Collins Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up; 29/05/2018 – ROCKWELL TO START FIRST RESORT DEVELOPMENT IN CEBU PROVINCE; 19/04/2018 – ROCKWELL COLLINS INC COL.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHARE; 19/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO Eyes Exit After Rockwell Integration; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 27/04/2018 – Rockwell Collins 2Q Net $237M

