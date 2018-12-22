Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial In (FNF) by 0.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 7,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.41 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $55.47M, up from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $30.41. About 2.51M shares traded or 82.92% up from the average. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has declined 18.94% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 19/03/2018 – FNF HAS BEEN NEGOTIATING STEWART DEAL FOR 3-4 MONTHS: CALL; 23/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Financial Inc -, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNF); 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 19/03/2018 – FNF SAYS NON INDUSTRY PLAYERS WERE ALSO INTERESTED IN STC: CALL; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE ADJUSTED DOWN ON PRO-RATA BASIS, IF DIVESTITURES ARE NEEDED FOR REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR DEAL; 19/03/2018 – STEWART SAYS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $1.2B; 02/05/2018 – FNF 1Q REV. $1.7B, EST. $1.66B; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Financial to Buy Stewart Information Services for $1.19 Billion; 19/03/2018 – STEWART: PACT TO BE BOUGHT BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) by 7.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 12,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 158,580 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.80M, down from 171,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $122.88. About 1.27 million shares traded or 98.42% up from the average. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 63.46% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.46% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Sales $1.925B-$1.95B; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $1.50-Adj Loss/Shr $1.41; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Gives Strong Annual Guidance Following Quarterly Earnings Beat — Market Mover; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.20 TO $6.40, EST. $6.01; 14/04/2018 – UGG Hosts Kick-Off Brunch for Festival Season; 29/03/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Outdoor: John G. Perenchio Has Resigned From the Board; 18/04/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 07/03/2018 BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Management Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor

Since October 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $821,972 activity. GIBBONS JOHN MERSMAN had sold 3,000 shares worth $402,000 on Friday, November 9. Shares for $227,500 were sold by Stefano Caroti on Thursday, November 1.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Global Ex (VNQI) by 16,113 shares to 429,179 shares, valued at $24.11M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 65,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.70 million shares, and has risen its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 0.75 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 31 investors sold DECK shares while 111 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 29.45 million shares or 10.11% less from 32.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 267,110 shares. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). First Trust Advsr LP accumulated 5,289 shares or 0% of the stock. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd reported 0.04% stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 3,085 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Columbia Asset Management invested 0.08% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Comerica Financial Bank holds 0.02% or 26,274 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0.01% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Clearbridge Invs Ltd reported 483 shares. Mutual Of America Management Lc reported 0.04% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Kepos Lp holds 0.16% or 26,208 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 3,229 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dupont Cap Mgmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK).

Among 26 analysts covering Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 15% are positive. Deckers Outdoor had 105 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of DECK in report on Monday, November 30 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, October 27 by Citigroup. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 27 by Buckingham Research. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) rating on Tuesday, June 27. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $7400 target. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Tuesday, December 19 with “Hold”. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, May 27 report. The stock of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, January 29. The stock of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) earned “Hold” rating by Standpoint Research on Tuesday, August 2. The rating was initiated by Susquehanna with “Neutral” on Friday, August 12. The stock of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, October 27.

Analysts await Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.24 EPS, up 5.43% or $0.27 from last year’s $4.97 per share. DECK’s profit will be $152.62 million for 5.86 P/E if the $5.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual EPS reported by Deckers Outdoor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.17% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Fidelity National Financial had 27 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 26 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, September 12 with “Buy”. On Thursday, October 19 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. As per Friday, February 12, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) rating on Thursday, July 20. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Hold” rating and $4400 target. Barclays Capital maintained Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) on Friday, October 27 with “Overweight” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) rating on Wednesday, January 31. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $50.0 target. As per Friday, September 25, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, July 17 by Wood. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wood given on Monday, July 18.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68 billion and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Transfer Partners Lp Un by 136,478 shares to 4.96 million shares, valued at $110.48 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Paper Co Com (NYSE:IP) by 55,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 978,367 shares, and cut its stake in Cummins Inc Com (NYSE:CMI).