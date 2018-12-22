Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) stake by 20.65% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired 16,702 shares as Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL)’s stock declined 19.34%. The Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 97,576 shares with $2.09 million value, up from 80,874 last quarter. Marvell Technology Group Ltd now has $9.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.89. About 13.03 million shares traded or 12.22% up from the average. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has declined 30.23% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 11/04/2018 – Heavy options activity in Anadarko Petroleum and Marvell Technology, according to traders Jon and Pete Najarian; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Cont Ops EPS 22c-EPS 26c; 07/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Names Bethany Mayer and Donna Morris to Board; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 31C; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Net $48.8M; 18/05/2018 – Kalray hires Allegra Finance to advise on Euronext IPO – CEO; 19/03/2018 – Cavium™ Technologies Power End-to-End NVMe over Fabrics Solutions; 26/04/2018 – IDT Introduces Synchronous Ethernet Solution for 4G/5G Mobile Networks Using Marvell PHYs; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Allergan: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors

Playags Inc (NYSE:AGS) had a decrease of 29.22% in short interest. AGS’s SI was 770,600 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 29.22% from 1.09M shares previously. With 341,800 avg volume, 2 days are for Playags Inc (NYSE:AGS)’s short sellers to cover AGS’s short positions. The SI to Playags Inc’s float is 3.37%. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $19.6. About 383,982 shares traded or 38.13% up from the average. PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE:AGS) has 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AGS News: 17/04/2018 – AGS will Continue to Prove it’s “Obsessed with the Game™” at NIGA 2018; 10/04/2018 – AGS Appoints Mike McKiski to Vice President of Sales; 14/03/2018 – PlayAGS 4Q Rev $57.7M; 14/03/2018 – PLAYAGS INC – EXPECT TO GENERATE TOTAL ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $124 MLN – $130 MLN IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – PLAYAGS OFFERING PRICES AT $21.50/SHR; 03/05/2018 – PlayAGS 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 08/05/2018 – PlayAGS Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – AGS SEES 2018 ADJ. EBITDA $124M TO $130M, UP 16-22%; 03/05/2018 – PlayAGS Expect 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $126M to $131M; 14/03/2018 – PlayAGS 4Q Loss/Shr 37c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.21, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 51 investors sold MRVL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 603.15 million shares or 17.61% more from 512.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0.04% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Teton Advisors Inc reported 41,260 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And reported 489,003 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Harber Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 474,232 shares or 2.85% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.09% or 17.87M shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Cohen Klingenstein Limited Com has invested 0.05% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). 602,891 were accumulated by Loomis Sayles L P. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Millennium Management Llc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Moreover, Nokota Mngmt Lp has 0.25% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Llc invested in 6.10 million shares. Shaker Invests Ltd Oh holds 0.36% or 29,844 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark Inc reported 2,050 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 1.82M shares. Deltec Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 107,370 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Marvell (NASDAQ:MRVL), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Marvell had 11 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 14 by Citigroup. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, December 13 report. Citigroup maintained Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) on Thursday, December 6 with “Neutral” rating. Evercore initiated it with “Buy” rating and $2700 target in Tuesday, June 26 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $25 target in Tuesday, October 23 report. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the shares of MRVL in report on Friday, October 12 to “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank upgraded the shares of MRVL in report on Wednesday, June 27 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, July 6. FBR Capital maintained Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) rating on Wednesday, October 10. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $26 target. As per Monday, December 3, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) stake by 55,020 shares to 133,530 valued at $11.42M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) stake by 2,854 shares and now owns 7,049 shares. Alps Etf Tr (GRI) was reduced too.

PlayAGS, Inc. designs and supplies electronic gaming machines , and other services and products for the gaming industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $691.99 million. It operates in three divisions: EGMs, Table Products, and Interactive. It currently has negative earnings. The EGM segment offers various video slot titles, which include ICON, Halo, Colossal Diamonds cabinet, and Orion; and conversion kits that allow existing game titles to be converted to other game titles offered within that operating platform.