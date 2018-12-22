Delta Asset Management Llc increased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 1.69% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Delta Asset Management Llc acquired 3,622 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock declined 11.81%. The Delta Asset Management Llc holds 217,612 shares with $36.21 million value, up from 213,990 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $95.82B valuation. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $129.44. About 6.90M shares traded or 98.04% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has declined 6.00% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 07/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco studying chem plant addition at Port Arthur refinery; 30/05/2018 – Honeywell’s Latest Connected Aircraft Hardware Enhances The Passenger Experience For Air Hamburg; 11/04/2018 – FDA: Certified Safety Mfg Inc- First aid/emergency kits containing Honeywell eyewash: CSM kit number Kit/cabinet Description CS; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – HOMES BUSINESS ON TRACK TO SPIN LATER THIS YEAR INTO A STANDALONE, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as President and CEO of Homes Business; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell lnaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES NEFKENS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF HOMES BUSINESS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – RAISING FULL-YEAR ORGANIC SALES GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF 3 PERCENT TO 5 PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SEGMENT MARGIN 19.3% – 19.6%; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis as Next Chief Fincl Officer

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) had a decrease of 6.78% in short interest. XOM’s SI was 28.04M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 6.78% from 30.08 million shares previously. With 15.27 million avg volume, 2 days are for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)’s short sellers to cover XOM’s short positions. The SI to Exxon Mobil Corporation’s float is 0.66%. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $68.12. About 47.29 million shares traded or 225.19% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sells July Sokol crude at lower premium; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS BUYBACKS WILL DEPEND ON OIL PRICES, CASH BALANCES; 21/03/2018 – Drillers give tepid response to record U.S. offshore lease sale; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER PRODUCTION LOWER Y/Y ON GAS DEMAND; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 14/03/2018 – Oil companies temper Iraq’s dreams of production expansion; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Hopes for New York Top Cop With Different View on Climate; 13/04/2018 – Energy Law360: BREAKING: Mass. Top Court Won’t Quash AG Climate Probe Of Exxon; 26/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Extends Exceed XP Portfolio with New Grade for High Performance Coextrusion Films; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Honeywell: Excellent Entry Point – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Crash Protection For Honeywell – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Honeywell shifts global HQ to Charlotte – Seeking Alpha” on December 01, 2018. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Honeywell: Focusing On Aerospace And Defense To Continue Above Industry Growth Trend – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell bringing HQ to Charlotte following incentives bill passage – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Among 7 analysts covering Honeywell International (NYSE:HON), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Honeywell International had 13 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, July 23. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 24 by Barclays Capital. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, September 28 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $170 target in Monday, December 17 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, October 30 report. As per Monday, July 23, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. UBS maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Thursday, August 30 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, July 23. The company was maintained on Monday, October 22 by Citigroup. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, October 30.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $8.19 million activity. On Wednesday, November 14 DAVIS D SCOTT sold $590,923 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 3,963 shares. 28,281 shares valued at $4.06 million were sold by Mikkilineni Krishna on Wednesday, November 21. 13,400 shares were sold by PARDO JAIME CHICO /FA, worth $1.94M on Wednesday, November 21. The insider Kapur Vimal sold $1.59M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 46 investors sold HON shares while 489 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 442 raised stakes. 484.04 million shares or 5.69% less from 513.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. M Holding Securities invested in 19,045 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors stated it has 3,205 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 24,073 are held by B Riley Wealth Mgmt. Tompkins Fincl Corp reported 24,423 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Qs Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 89,919 shares. Ipswich Invest has 1.7% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 4.57 million are held by Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited. First Mercantile Commerce stated it has 0.03% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). The Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Capital has invested 0.01% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Amp Investors Limited reported 0.31% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.29% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 239,820 shares. 6,794 are held by First Commercial Bank Of Hutchinson. First Allied Advisory Svcs reported 8,919 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Lc reported 1,225 shares. Schnieders Cap Mngmt Limited invested in 13,307 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold Exxon Mobil Corporation shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Parsons Inc Ri reported 319,024 shares. Chem Bankshares holds 1.28% or 145,357 shares in its portfolio. Hexavest Inc accumulated 1.91M shares. First Commonwealth Fin Pa has invested 0.72% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lord Abbett And Co Ltd Liability Company holds 0.19% or 801,200 shares in its portfolio. Cap Innovations Lc reported 12,725 shares or 2.64% of all its holdings. Kiltearn Partners Llp reported 4.04% stake. Sather Fincl Group Inc Inc holds 14,483 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. M&T Savings Bank holds 1.71% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 4.02 million shares. Quantum Capital Management reported 11,475 shares. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Mgmt Il holds 1.38% or 87,701 shares. Moreover, Founders Securities Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 24,239 shares. Caz Invests Ltd Partnership invested 2.51% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Triangle Securities Wealth holds 2.19% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 48,505 shares. 44,709 were accumulated by Wellington Shields And Ltd Liability Company.

Among 5 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 5 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, November 26, the company rating was upgraded by Wolfe Research. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 11 by Barclays Capital. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James on Tuesday, November 20 to “Underperform”. Wells Fargo maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Tuesday, June 26 with “Market Perform” rating.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces natural gas and crude oil in the United States, Canada/South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. The company has market cap of $288.41 billion. The firm operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical divisions. It has a 12.53 P/E ratio. It also makes petroleum products; makes and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.