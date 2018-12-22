Df Dent & Co Boosted By $2.08 Million Its Watsco (WSO) Holding; Ajo LP Lifted Its Cdw (CDW) Position

Ajo Lp increased Cdw Corp (CDW) stake by 990.67% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ajo Lp acquired 713,393 shares as Cdw Corp (CDW)’s stock rose 2.41%. The Ajo Lp holds 785,404 shares with $69.84M value, up from 72,011 last quarter. Cdw Corp now has $11.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.06% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $77.31. About 2.09 million shares traded or 90.05% up from the average. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 31.30% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M; 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW); 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET; 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales; 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c; 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 31/05/2018 – CDW HOLDING LTD CDWH.Sl – YOSHIKAWA MAKOTO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN

Df Dent & Co Inc increased Watsco Inc (WSO) stake by 2.39% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Df Dent & Co Inc acquired 11,687 shares as Watsco Inc (WSO)’s stock declined 16.87%. The Df Dent & Co Inc holds 500,987 shares with $89.23 million value, up from 489,300 last quarter. Watsco Inc now has $4.60B valuation. The stock decreased 5.23% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $133.59. About 740,511 shares traded or 132.46% up from the average. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 11.14% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.14% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q REV. $926.6M, EST. $913.1M; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO); 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years; 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 100 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 29.13 million shares or 3.35% less from 30.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Corp reported 2,075 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Grace & White Inc owns 51,900 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag invested in 0% or 39,137 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 23,792 shares or 0% of the stock. M&T Bancorp Corp holds 2,279 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc reported 4,681 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability owns 3,285 shares. Orrstown Financial Inc holds 110 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Lp has 8,425 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bahl & Gaynor Inc reported 125,152 shares. Citigroup owns 26,355 shares for 0% of their portfolio. United Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 4,931 shares or 0% of the stock. Optimum Advsr has 0.02% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 429 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 6,512 shares. Perkins Coie Tru has invested 0.03% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) stake by 3,972 shares to 1.75 million valued at $210.51M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) stake by 4,592 shares and now owns 27,890 shares. Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Watsco (NYSE:WSO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Watsco had 6 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Friday, October 26. The stock of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, September 21. Longbow downgraded Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) on Monday, July 30 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, July 3 by Robert W. Baird.

Among 2 analysts covering CDW (NASDAQ:CDW), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CDW had 2 analyst reports since July 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James upgraded CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) on Wednesday, July 18 to “Market Perform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) rating on Friday, August 3. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $89 target.

Investors sentiment is 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 21 investors sold CDW shares while 159 reduced holdings. only 69 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 130.75 million shares or 1.36% less from 132.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 421,629 were reported by Prudential. 44,497 are owned by Advisory Inc. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd reported 23,536 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Regions holds 0.04% or 44,145 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 0.04% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). The North Carolina-based Piedmont Advsrs has invested 0.04% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 6,218 shares. Arcadia Corporation Mi invested in 1,000 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Blackrock accumulated 13.88M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% stake. Rmb Management Ltd Com owns 101,817 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. 7,600 were accumulated by Art Advsrs Ltd. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.02% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 50,382 shares. Ajo LP has invested 0.33% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW).

Ajo Lp decreased Jabil (NYSE:JBL) stake by 251,804 shares to 3.67M valued at $99.51 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ameren (NYSE:AEE) stake by 9,979 shares and now owns 352,341 shares. Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was reduced too.