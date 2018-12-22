Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Davita Inc (DVA) by 17.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 7,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,908 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.50M, down from 42,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Davita Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $49.82. About 3.67 million shares traded or 100.56% up from the average. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has declined 13.60% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DVA News: 03/05/2018 – DaVita 1Q EPS 98c; 03/05/2018 – DaVita Inc. 1st Quarter 2018 Results; 13/03/2018 – FTC Request Extends Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period Until 30 Days After DaVita, Buyer Have Complied; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc.: Will Continue to Work ‘Diligently and Cooperatively’ with FTC on Revie; 02/05/2018 – DaVita’s Sustainability Efforts Rewarded by Department of Energy; 03/05/2018 – DAVITA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 91C; 10/04/2018 – Frazier Healthcare Partners Closes Oversubscribed $780 Million Growth Buyout Fund; 09/04/2018 – National Kidney Foundation features DaVita Clinical Research Results at 2018 Spring Clinical Meetings; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 20/04/2018 – DaVita Medical Insights Podcast Celebrates a Year of Physician-Led Discussions about Kidney Health

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 200% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 6,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $850,000, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $140.1. About 922,478 shares traded or 134.64% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 0.09% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.09% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO LATAM PRESIDENT ALBERTO GAVAZZI SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to pour £150m into Scotch whisky tourism; 19/03/2018 – Diageo North America’s Perry Jones Named As One Of Savoy Magazine’s “2018 Most Influential Blacks In Corporate America”; 29/05/2018 – Lavanya Chandrashekar To Join Diageo North America As CFO; 25/05/2018 – FOCUS-Aperitif, anyone? Spirits firms chase cocktail for growth; 27/03/2018 – Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – PROCEEDS FROM THIS ISSUANCE WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands–Update; 24/05/2018 – DIAGEO HAS KICKED OFF AN AUCTION OF US-FOCUSED SPIRITS BRANDS INCLUDING GOLDSCHLAGER – SKY NEWS; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS

Analysts await DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.89 EPS, down 3.26% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.92 per share. DVA’s profit will be $147.72M for 13.99 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by DaVita Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.93% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 0.85 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 29 investors sold DVA shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 134.94 million shares or 5.12% less from 142.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aqr Cap Management Lc has invested 0% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr Inc invested in 0.01% or 35,846 shares. 1,300 were reported by Huntington Natl Bank. 1,791 are owned by Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation. Rockshelter Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 54,887 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Shell Asset has 0.02% invested in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Brinker Capital stated it has 25,608 shares. Nomura invested in 28,724 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Value Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.99% or 1.01 million shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1.50M shares. Tiedemann Advisors Lc holds 14,171 shares. Earnest Partners Lc accumulated 83 shares. Partner Fund Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 1.49 million shares or 1.57% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Guggenheim Lc holds 102,095 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20 billion and $5.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 14,555 shares to 89,613 shares, valued at $2.30M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (TLO) by 63,122 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,688 shares, and has risen its stake in Edwards Lifsci Corp Com Stock (NYSE:EW).

Among 15 analysts covering DaVita (NYSE:DVA), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. DaVita had 47 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, May 25. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Tuesday, November 28 with “Buy”. Jefferies downgraded the shares of DVA in report on Monday, June 26 to “Hold” rating. The rating was initiated by Citigroup on Tuesday, September 6 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 9 with “Neutral”. RBC Capital Markets maintained DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) rating on Monday, July 31. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $6200 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of DVA in report on Monday, November 13 with “Hold” rating. The stock of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, May 26 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 11 by Bank of America. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, December 13 by Robert W. Baird.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70M and $179.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) by 23,400 shares to 41,490 shares, valued at $894,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 5,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,500 shares, and cut its stake in Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE:STWD).