Federated Investors Inc increased Orbcomm Inc (ORBC) stake by 13.08% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Federated Investors Inc acquired 109,695 shares as Orbcomm Inc (ORBC)’s stock declined 16.53%. The Federated Investors Inc holds 948,621 shares with $10.30 million value, up from 838,926 last quarter. Orbcomm Inc now has $621.62M valuation. The stock decreased 2.84% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $7.88. About 955,557 shares traded or 64.34% up from the average. ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) has declined 10.18% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.18% the S&P500. Some Historical ORBC News: 05/04/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q PRELIM TOTAL REV. $66M-$69M; 22/05/2018 – ORBCOMM NAMED CONSTANTINE MILCOS INTERIM CFO; 22/05/2018 – ORBCOMM’S CFO COSTANTINI RESIGNED EFFECTIVE MAY 17; 22/05/2018 – ORBCOMM INC – ROBERT COSTANTINI HAS RESIGNED FROM HIS POSITION AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 06/04/2018 – ORBCOMM Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 09/03/2018 – Orbcomm Short-Interest Ratio Rises 77% to 15 Days; 03/05/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q REV. $68.0M; 03/05/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q BASIC LOSS/SHR 13C; 25/04/2018 – ORBCOMM & MAEROSPACE EXTEND AIS CONTRACT WITH CANADA GOVERNMENT; 13/04/2018 – ORBCOMM FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) stake by 49.75% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc acquired 478,064 shares as Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK)’s stock declined 6.85%. The Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc holds 1.44M shares with $99.08M value, up from 960,848 last quarter. Alaska Air Group Inc. now has $7.31B valuation. The stock decreased 2.21% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $59.34. About 2.23 million shares traded or 18.81% up from the average. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has declined 8.49% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group: Combined April Load Factor Dn 2.3 Points to 84.3%; 03/05/2018 – Facebook Executive Susan Li Brings Innovation, Digital Media, and Finance Experience to Alaska Air Group Board; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air April Traffic Rose 4.6%; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines is planning to close its New York pilot base; 22/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR EXECUTIVES COMMENT AT WOLFE TRANSPORT CONFERENCE; 19/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines introduces new rules for emotional support animals; 30/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines scored highest among traditional airlines; 15/05/2018 – Correct: Alaska Air Sees FY18 Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.51c-8.56c, Up About 3.5%; 07/05/2018 – BP Capital Adds Andeavor, Exits Alaska Air: 13F; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR REAFFIRMS YR CAPACITY FORECAST, 1Q RASM FORECAST

Federated Investors Inc decreased Southern Co (NYSE:SO) stake by 183,750 shares to 8.90 million valued at $388.21M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Gnc Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNC) stake by 191,476 shares and now owns 314,263 shares. Cathay Gen Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) was reduced too.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $205,735 activity. Shares for $50,280 were sold by Eisenberg Jerome B.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.48, from 2.06 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 15 investors sold ORBC shares while 30 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 56.15 million shares or 1.26% more from 55.46 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hightower reported 12,629 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0% of its portfolio in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC). Granite Inv Partners Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 1.47 million shares. Nicholas Inv LP invested in 0.35% or 405,151 shares. Ariel Investments Lc has 1.87 million shares. Goodman Corporation has 3.38% invested in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) for 641,469 shares. State Street Corp reported 1.58M shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs, Korea-based fund reported 57,596 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association reported 0% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 4,798 shares. Connors Investor Svcs has 40,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ingalls And Snyder Limited Company has 0.53% invested in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC). Dimensional Fund Lp reported 3.57M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Susquehanna International Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 11,021 shares. Cannell Peter B And Com reported 50,000 shares.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased Worldpay Inc. (Cl A) stake by 706,912 shares to 3.58 million valued at $362.16 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Aptiv Plc stake by 5,394 shares and now owns 2,925 shares. Philip Morris International I (NYSE:PM) was reduced too.

Among 13 analysts covering Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Alaska Air Group had 19 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 30 by Macquarie Research. The stock of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, November 30. Imperial Capital upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Thursday, September 27 report. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $83 target in Monday, September 24 report. The company was maintained on Monday, November 26 by Cowen & Co. Morgan Stanley maintained Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) rating on Wednesday, November 14. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $76 target. The stock of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, July 27. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, November 28. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $72 target in Wednesday, October 10 report.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $441,413 activity. HARRISON ANDREW R had sold 930 shares worth $58,171. THOMPSON J KENNETH had sold 2,500 shares worth $182,801. On Friday, August 31 the insider TACKETT SHANE R sold $200,441.