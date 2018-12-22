Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased Costar Group Inc Com (CSGP) stake by 46.45% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 18,348 shares as Costar Group Inc Com (CSGP)’s stock declined 16.72%. The Disciplined Growth Investors Inc holds 21,154 shares with $8.90M value, down from 39,502 last quarter. Costar Group Inc Com now has $11.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.34% or $7.66 during the last trading session, reaching $320.39. About 238,536 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 24.42% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 05/04/2018 – CoStar Group Appoints Dan Beyers Executive Editor of its Growing International News Operation; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q EPS $1.44; 24/05/2018 – CoStar Group: CoStar Exclusive: Madison Marquette, PMRG Merging; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Net $52.2M; 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group First Quarter Revenue Grows 21% and Net Income Increases 136% Year-over-Year; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q REV. $274M, EST. $270.6M; 05/04/2018 – Already more than 70 million square feet of retail space is slated to go dark in 2018, according to CoStar Group; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Rev $273.7M; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar

Atlanticus Holdings Corp (ATLC) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.15, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. The ratio has improved, as 7 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 5 decreased and sold their holdings in Atlanticus Holdings Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 2.10 million shares, down from 2.31 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Atlanticus Holdings Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 2 Increased: 5 New Position: 2.

The stock increased 12.83% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $3.43. About 3,958 shares traded. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (ATLC) has risen 35.52% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ATLC News: 20/04/2018 DJ Atlanticus Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATLC)

Css Llc Il holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Atlanticus Holdings Corporation for 104,410 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 1,493 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 0% invested in the company for 10,594 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 62,112 shares.

More notable recent Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on October 03, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Atlanticus Holdings Corporation Closes $100 Million Revolving Credit Facility with Credit Suisse to Support the Fortiva® Brand – PR Newswire” published on June 26, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Atlanticus Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results – PR Newswire” on July 30, 2018. More interesting news about Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Atlanticus Holdings Corporation Closes Sale Of $167.3 Million Asset Backed Securitization To Support The Fortiva® Brand – PR Newswire” published on November 05, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form 8-K Atlanticus Holdings Corp For: Jun 13 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 13, 2018.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $61,081 activity.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. The company has market cap of $47.74 million. It operates in two divisions, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. It currently has negative earnings. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit, personal loans, and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, Internet marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers point-of-sale financing by partnering with retailers and service providers to provide credit to their clients for the purchase of various goods and services.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $199,662 activity. Shares for $199,662 were sold by NASSETTA CHRISTOPHER J on Monday, October 29.

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 118.10% or $1.24 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $83.40M for 34.98 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 19 investors sold CSGP shares while 121 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 32.71 million shares or 1.16% less from 33.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 4,839 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has invested 0.02% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks has invested 0.1% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Northern Tru Corp has invested 0.02% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Whittier Tru Company stated it has 0% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Ww Asset owns 1,278 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt holds 22,350 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability Company has 7,320 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt One stated it has 0.05% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Commercial Bank Of Hawaii, a Hawaii-based fund reported 1,470 shares. Stevens Limited Partnership has 0.3% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 19,502 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Co has invested 0.05% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Proshare Advsr Ltd Co owns 8,402 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.04% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Endowment Mgmt LP reported 940 shares.

More notable recent CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Fourth-Quarter 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Portland startup Cozy sells to CoStar – Portland Business Journal” published on November 08, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ready For CoStar’s Q2 Earnings? Here Is What You Need To Know. – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2018. More interesting news about CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) CEO Andrew Florance on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CoStar Group, Inc. Boosts Full-Year Outlook as Profits Soar – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2018.

Among 3 analysts covering CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CoStar Group had 3 analyst reports since July 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Friday, July 20 with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $470 target in Wednesday, July 25 report. On Wednesday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased Dolby Laboratories Inc Com (NYSE:DLB) stake by 152,940 shares to 1.50 million valued at $104.76 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) stake by 4,255 shares and now owns 385,406 shares. Plexus Corp Com (NASDAQ:PLXS) was raised too.