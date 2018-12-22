Haverford Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Productions (DIS) by 10.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc sold 8,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 70,812 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.28M, down from 78,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Productions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 15.53M shares traded or 88.42% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beas; 21/05/2018 – Fidelity Puritan Adds Disney, Exits U.S. Bancorp; 14/03/2018 – Disney Says Reorganization Is Effective Immediately; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Reject Executive Compensation in Say on Pay; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s estate sues ABC for copyright infringement; 08/05/2018 – IGER TO CNBC: CONFIDENT FOX’S ASSET SALE TO DISNEY WILL CLOSE; 15/03/2018 – SKY – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS AND, IF NECESSARY, OBTAIN CERTAIN ANTITRUST APPROVALS; 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney

Healthcare Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 350% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcare Value Capital Llc bought 350,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 424.53% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.32M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcare Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 10.49% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $13.23. About 12.03M shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 411.66% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 411.66% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 04/05/2018 – BELTA CITES BELARUS FINANCE MINISTER AMARIN ON PANDA BOND SALE; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN – TEVA MAY FIRST BEGIN SELLING ITS GENERIC VERSION OF VASCEPA IN U.S. ON AUGUST 9, 2029, OR EARLIER UNDER CERTAIN CUSTOMARY CIRCUMSTANCES; 12/03/2018 – VASCEPA® (ICOSAPENT ETHYL) SHOWED REDUCTIONS IN POTENTIALLY ATHEROGENIC LIPIDS AND INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN PATIENTS WITH PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES AND ELEVATED HIGH-SENSITIVITY C-REACTIVE PROTEIN; 12/04/2018 – Amarin Sponsors Three Scientific Presentations Scheduled for National Lipid Association Scientific Sessions; 04/04/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION -ESTIMATES THAT NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR ITS FIRST FISCAL QUARTER IS LIKELY TO BE APPROXIMATELY $43 MLN; 04/05/2018 – BELTA CITES BELARUS FINANCE MINISTER AMARIN ON CHINA BOND; 01/04/2018 – Amarin Corp Conference Set By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN REPORTS PATENT LITIGATION SETTLEMENT PACT WITH TEVA; 12/03/2018 – VASCEPA® (ICOSAPENT ETHYL) SHOWED REDUCTIONS IN POTENTIALLY ATHEROGENIC LIPIDS AND INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN PATIENTS WITH PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES AND ELEVATED HIGH-SENSITIVITY C-REACTIVE PROTEIN…; 04/04/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION- WITH RESPECT TO FY 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUE EXPECTATIONS, CONTINUES TO BELIEVE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE PRODUCT REVENUE OF AT LEAST $230 MLN

Since June 30, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 sales for $35.91 million activity. 1.08 million shares valued at $11.40 million were sold by Kennedy Joseph T on Monday, September 24. On Monday, September 24 Kalb Michael Wayne sold $1.56M worth of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) or 150,000 shares. On Friday, September 28 the insider Ketchum Steven B sold $5.11M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.19, from 1.44 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 20 investors sold AMRN shares while 28 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 126.12 million shares or 24.10% more from 101.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Gsa Llp owns 181,500 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hood River Capital Mgmt has 0.75% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 1.04 million shares. C Worldwide Gru Holding A S owns 0.14% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 680,000 shares. Pura Vida Investments Ltd accumulated 1.81% or 225,000 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 0% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 1,645 shares. 35,000 were reported by Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd. Jefferies Group Inc Limited Company stated it has 0.22% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). 29,755 were reported by Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Co. Consonance Capital Mngmt Lp stated it has 4.35% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Daiwa Secs Incorporated reported 1,486 shares. Td Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 205,107 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt holds 950,000 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Moreover, Toth Fin Advisory Corporation has 0.01% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 2,369 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Amarin Corp (NASDAQ:AMRN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Amarin Corp had 20 analyst reports since May 12, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) earned “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Thursday, March 1. As per Wednesday, October 19, the company rating was initiated by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 3 by H.C. Wainwright. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) on Wednesday, November 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Thursday, May 3. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, May 2. H.C. Wainwright maintained Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) rating on Tuesday, June 27. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $1000 target. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $500 target in Monday, June 12 report. The stock of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 1 by H.C. Wainwright. The stock of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 12 by Jefferies.

Healthcare Value Capital Llc, which manages about $41.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novelion Therapeutics Inc by 301,900 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 40 analysts covering The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. The Walt Disney Company had 166 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Monday, December 18 with “Buy” rating. Loop Capital maintained the shares of DIS in report on Wednesday, January 31 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Monday, February 5 with “Hold”. Guggenheim downgraded the shares of DIS in report on Monday, November 16 to “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of DIS in report on Wednesday, January 31 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Pivotal Research on Wednesday, August 9 with “Sell”. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, September 29. The rating was upgraded by Rosenblatt on Wednesday, January 3 to “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Friday, December 15. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equalweight” rating in Thursday, July 14 report.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.66 EPS, down 12.17% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.89 per share. DIS’s profit will be $2.47 billion for 15.70 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Azimuth Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 123,564 shares. Moreover, Iron Fincl Ltd Liability has 0.25% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Clearbridge Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Carderock Capital Mngmt owns 1,796 shares. Roundview Capital Ltd Company holds 63,327 shares or 1.83% of its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs holds 257,449 shares. Tirschwell Loewy has 20,606 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W & Ca invested 2.07% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.6% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 18.36M shares. The New York-based Northstar Gp has invested 1.36% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Pennsylvania-based Cim Inv Mangement has invested 0.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Interocean Cap Ltd Com accumulated 210,342 shares or 2.56% of the stock. Parnassus Investments Ca holds 3.22% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 7.22 million shares. Lafayette Invs Incorporated holds 1.61% or 39,977 shares in its portfolio. Lathrop Inv Mgmt stated it has 3.92% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).