Diversified Investment Strategies Llc decreased Blackberry Ltd (BBRY) stake by 31.84% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc sold 55,900 shares as Blackberry Ltd (BBRY)’s stock 0.00%. The Diversified Investment Strategies Llc holds 119,663 shares with $1.36 million value, down from 175,563 last quarter. Blackberry Ltd now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.57. About 8.26 million shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ:BBRY) has 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Fresenius Medical Care had 3 analyst reports since August 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, October 26 the stock rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 28 by HSBC. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, October 18 by DZ Bank. See Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) latest ratings:

26/10/2018 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

18/10/2018 Broker: DZ Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

28/08/2018 Broker: HSBC Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. The company has market cap of $19.41 billion. It offers dialysis treatment, and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized ESRD patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure. It has a 8.48 P/E ratio. The firm also develops, makes, and distributes dialysis products, including hemodialysis machines, peritoneal cyclers, dialyzers, peritoneal solutions, hemodialysis concentrates, solutions and granulates, bloodlines, renal pharmaceuticals, and water treatment systems for the treatment of ESRD; offers renal medications and supplies to patients at homes or to dialysis clinics; and provides vascular, cardiovascular, and endovascular specialty, as well as hospitalist and intensivist, and medical cost management services.

