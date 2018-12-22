Diversified Trust Co Boosted Analog Devices (ADI) Holding; Last Week CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CNH Industrial had 4 analyst reports since July 30, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, July 30 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, September 5 by Deutsche Bank. As per Wednesday, October 17, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 30 by Bank of America. See CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) latest ratings:

17/10/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $14 New Target: $12.5 Downgrade

05/09/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold New Target: $12 Maintain

30/07/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $15 New Target: $14 Maintain

30/07/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $14 New Target: $13 Maintain

Diversified Trust Co increased Analog Devices Inc (ADI) stake by 36.49% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Diversified Trust Co acquired 15,860 shares as Analog Devices Inc (ADI)’s stock declined 6.46%. The Diversified Trust Co holds 59,321 shares with $5.49 million value, up from 43,461 last quarter. Analog Devices Inc now has $30.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $82.32. About 5.19 million shares traded or 48.75% up from the average. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 2.75% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.75% the S&P500.

Diversified Trust Co decreased Ishares Tr (IJR) stake by 13,657 shares to 352,830 valued at $30.78 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 4,715 shares and now owns 26,733 shares. Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA) was reduced too.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 19 insider sales for $15.03 million activity. STATA RAY sold 20,000 shares worth $2.01M. The insider ROCHE VINCENT sold $928,100. $1.20 million worth of stock was sold by Hassett Joseph on Monday, August 27. Real Peter sold $1.84M worth of stock or 18,650 shares. The insider SEIF MARGARET K sold 2,700 shares worth $262,413. On Friday, June 29 Cotter Martin sold $386,890 worth of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 4,000 shares. $243,886 worth of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) was sold by Mahendra-Rajah Prashanth on Wednesday, November 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 45 investors sold ADI shares while 249 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 322.04 million shares or 0.42% more from 320.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 627,815 shares. Leavell Invest Management reported 5,131 shares stake. Utah Retirement reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Livingston Group Asset Management Communications (Operating As Southport Management) owns 0.01% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 275 shares. 99,724 are owned by Regions Corporation. Moreover, Cipher Limited Partnership has 0.09% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Virtu Lc holds 0% or 9,859 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain holds 317 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 100 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Company reported 0.12% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Webster Comml Bank N A has invested 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Jones Financial Lllp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 47,200 shares. 46,196 are owned by Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability. Stifel Fincl owns 0.22% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 816,095 shares. Thomas White Intl Ltd invested in 0.13% or 8,717 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Analog Devices had 15 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, November 21 by Nomura. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of ADI in report on Wednesday, December 19 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 23 by Raymond James. Raymond James downgraded Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) on Tuesday, September 25 to “Market Perform” rating. Nomura reinitiated Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) on Thursday, July 19 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, October 23. The firm has “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray given on Wednesday, November 21. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Thursday, October 18 report. Evercore downgraded Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) rating on Tuesday, September 4. Evercore has “In-Line” rating and $105 target. The stock of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, November 21 by Morgan Stanley.

The stock decreased 3.84% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $8.76. About 1.11 million shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 27.20% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 29/05/2018 – EXOR RITIENE CHE CNH INDUSTRIAL ABBIA AMPI SPAZI PER CREARE VALORE SENZA FARE SPINOFF – ELKANN; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial reported 2018 first quarter consolidated revenues up 17% to $6.8 billion, net income at $202 million, or $0.14 per share. Net industrial debt(3)(4) at $1.9 billion; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – NET INDUSTRIAL DEBT GUIDANCE CONFIRMED TO BETWEEN $0.8 BILLION AND $1.0 BILLION; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml SAYS TO LAUNCH NEW SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades CNH Industrial’s senior debt to Ba1, affirms Ba1 corporate family rating and improves outlook to positive; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL: DEREK NEILSON APPOINTED INTERIM CEO; 16/04/2018 – CNH Industrial: Presentation on adoption of new accounting standards published on corporate website; 19/03/2018 – CNH Industrial CEO Richard Tobin steps down; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – TOBIN’S DEPARTURE WILL BE EFFECTIVE APRIL 27, 2018