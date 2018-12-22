Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Int’l (HON) by 11.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 2,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,410 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.90 million, up from 20,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Int’l for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $129.44. About 6.90 million shares traded or 98.04% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has declined 6.00% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.1; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO ADAMCZYK DOESN’T ANTICIPATE `MEGADEALS’; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ENTERED INTO A $1.5 BILLION 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 583.7 MLN RUPEES VS 218.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package For Optimizing Flight Operations; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cognex (CGNX) by 3.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 6,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,364 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.95 million, down from 166,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cognex for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $35.75. About 3.53 million shares traded or 126.13% up from the average. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 34.58% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.58% the S&P500.

Wendell David Associates Inc, which manages about $664.31M and $642.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4,830 shares to 23,926 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $8.19 million activity. Another trade for 9,996 shares valued at $1.59M was sold by Kapur Vimal. On Wednesday, November 21 PARDO JAIME CHICO /FA sold $1.94M worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 13,400 shares. 3,963 Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) shares with value of $590,923 were sold by DAVIS D SCOTT.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “PHOTOS: Honeywell bringing 750 jobs, global HQ to Charlotte – Charlotte Business Journal” on November 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Honeywell: Excellent Entry Point – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “7 Blue-Chip Stocks for the Market Comeback – Investorplace.com” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Honeywell International Inc. (HON) and January 2 Lead Plaintiff Deadline – Business Wire” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: JT HON OZK DY IGCC ALGN FIT RYAAY TX APHA: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Among 22 analysts covering Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Honeywell International Inc. had 110 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Monday, January 22, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, September 12 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Hold” rating and $122 target in Monday, April 24 report. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, September 28. Robert W. Baird initiated the shares of HON in report on Thursday, October 6 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of HON in report on Wednesday, August 16 with “Overweight” rating. As per Monday, January 29, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, April 18. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, October 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 46 investors sold HON shares while 489 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 442 raised stakes. 484.04 million shares or 5.69% less from 513.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blair William & Il holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 101,286 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) owns 19,809 shares. New York-based Bbr Prtn Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Private Ocean Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 178 shares in its portfolio. Sandler has invested 0.46% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Boston Family Office Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Waverton Invest Mngmt Limited accumulated 4.68% or 571,476 shares. Finemark Financial Bank Tru stated it has 100,331 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Groesbeck Corporation Nj invested in 0.52% or 4,622 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Lp, a California-based fund reported 8,551 shares. Thomasville Comml Bank owns 0.17% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 6,363 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 1.09% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 30,158 shares. Loomis Sayles Lp owns 73,856 shares. Cincinnati Insur Communications invested in 1.14% or 245,000 shares. Bain Capital Equity Mngmt Llc holds 407,877 shares or 4.79% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 28 investors sold CGNX shares while 106 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 148.14 million shares or 0.09% more from 148.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Royal Bancshares Of Canada accumulated 227,169 shares. United Kingdom-based Dynamic Capital Management Limited has invested 0.34% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Copeland Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 174,283 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 84,814 shares. Moreover, Cap Global has 0.02% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 1.05 million shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has invested 0.03% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Iberiabank holds 8,742 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Intrust Financial Bank Na accumulated 0.22% or 15,196 shares. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada Incorporated reported 150 shares. Blackrock Inc has 17.84M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) holds 22,401 shares. M&T Retail Bank Corporation reported 50,225 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP holds 0.04% or 73,302 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.88 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Vantage Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 502 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $1.38 million activity. SUN ANTHONY sold $548,999 worth of stock.

More notable recent Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cognex +6.2% on Q2 beats, in-line guide – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cognex (CGNX) Q3 Earnings Preview: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on October 22, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cognex: Sitting Pretty – Seeking Alpha” on January 18, 2018. More interesting news about Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cognex -11.7% after in-line Q4 EPS, in-line guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on February 15, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cognex Corporation (CGNX) CEO Rob Willett on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2018.

Among 21 analysts covering Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX), 9 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Cognex Corporation had 53 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, October 11 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, September 18 the stock rating was initiated by Nomura with “Buy”. On Tuesday, November 3 the stock rating was downgraded by CLSA to “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Needham on Friday, February 17 with “Buy”. Bernstein initiated the shares of CGNX in report on Monday, June 6 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold” on Tuesday, June 14. CLSA maintained Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) rating on Tuesday, August 2. CLSA has “Underperform” rating and $55 target. As per Monday, November 7, the company rating was upgraded by CLSA. The stock of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, October 30. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, February 13.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17 million and $321.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings by 2,089 shares to 8,653 shares, valued at $17.17M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 23.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CGNX’s profit will be $39.61 million for 38.86 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Cognex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.89% negative EPS growth.