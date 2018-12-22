Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 15.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 9,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,230 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.49 million, down from 59,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $99.74. About 4.24M shares traded or 61.94% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 13.14% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Net Sales to Increase Approximately 9%; 17/05/2018 – Paladino, Cavan, Quinlivan & Pierce investigate Hertz in connection with its acquisition of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group; 27/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: One dead following shooting at northeast side Dollar General; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $101; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 19.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 8,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,086 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.08 million, up from 40,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $715.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74M shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook Calls for More Regulations on Data Privacy; 02/04/2018 – DrChrono Launches Apple Hardware Leasing Bundles for Doctors and Medical Practices; 01/05/2018 – “Apple remains one of the most significant technology companies in the world,” analyst Tom Forte says; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 01/05/2018 – APPLE SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 27/03/2018 – Apple reveals new $299 iPad at education-themed event; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES TOOL TO LET MULTIPLE STUDENTS SHARE AN IPAD; 22/03/2018 – iDrop News: Group Claims Apple Is Betraying Its Chinese iCloud Customers; 21/03/2018 – U.S. investment trusts gobble assets; retirement plans retreat from active funds; 20/03/2018 – “I had seven bitcoins stolen from me through fraud,” Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak said at the Times’ Global Business Summit

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Valley Natl Advisers has invested 4.16% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Polar Llp invested 3.16% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Retail Bank Of Omaha reported 264,841 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 345,400 shares or 3.87% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks has invested 1.5% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jnba Financial Advsr reported 32,603 shares. Novare Capital Management Limited Liability holds 71,780 shares. 52,430 are held by First Comml Bank & Tru Co Of Newtown. New England Retirement Gru Incorporated holds 2.64% or 17,851 shares. 4,067 are owned by Glovista Invs Limited Liability Company. Malaga Cove Cap Lc holds 2,006 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Bristol John W Communications New York reported 345,251 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance, Rhode Island-based fund reported 147,264 shares. Coatue Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 884,321 shares. Blackhill Capital holds 61,357 shares.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. WILLIAMS JEFFREY E had sold 15,652 shares worth $2.98 million on Monday, July 9.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, September 11 by Credit Suisse. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $190 target in Friday, November 3 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, September 13 report. UBS maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Tuesday, September 20 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, January 30 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, January 17, the company rating was downgraded by Longbow. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $17000 target in Tuesday, July 25 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 27 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, August 2. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Tuesday, August 25 with “Buy”.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 27, 2018 : SQQQ, AAPL, QQQ, AMD, AMRN, ASX, TVIX, IBN, STM, NOK, NIO, KOS – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple (AAPL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Movers: AAPL, INTC – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Investing Whiplash: Looking For Closure With Apple And Amazon – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple: How The Mighty Have Fallen – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64M and $632.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 260,638 shares to 112,668 shares, valued at $5.33 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 193,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,353 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Among 32 analysts covering Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Dollar General Corp. had 127 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Johnson Rice downgraded Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) on Friday, August 26 to “Accumulate” rating. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 9 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, September 6 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, March 16. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 31. Piper Jaffray maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) rating on Thursday, March 15. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $117.0 target. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of DG in report on Friday, September 29 with “Buy” rating. The rating was initiated by Bernstein with “Outperform” on Monday, February 6. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 25. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, August 22 with “Hold”.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.50 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 36 investors sold DG shares while 214 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 235.66 million shares or 1.17% less from 238.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. M&T Retail Bank invested in 54,031 shares or 0.03% of the stock. National Asset Management invested 0.03% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Beach Investment Counsel Inc Pa holds 56,580 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp stated it has 0.06% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 60,588 are owned by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Limited Company. Hayek Kallen Inv Mgmt holds 0.38% or 5,815 shares. Burns J W Com holds 2,560 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.03% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Samlyn Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 388,125 shares. Ci Invests Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Shell Asset owns 44,914 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Provident Investment has invested 4.63% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 6.03 million are held by Fiduciary Wi.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00M and $203.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 74,192 shares to 166,654 shares, valued at $10.15M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Dollar General (DG) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS, Trims FY EPS Guidance – StreetInsider.com” on December 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Game Plan For The Week – Cramer’s Mad Money (11/30/18) – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Favorable Trade Winds? – Seeking Alpha” on December 01, 2018. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) – Q3 Earnings Preview For Dollar General – Benzinga” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For December 4, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: December 04, 2018.