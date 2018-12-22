Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 70.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 80,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 33,314 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.72 million, down from 113,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $83.46. About 5.33M shares traded or 53.48% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has declined 21.89% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dollar Tree $Benchmark; 2NC1 FRN, 5Y, 7Y, 10Y; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 18/04/2018 – R.J. Brunelli & Co. Announces Leases for Dollar Tree, Royal Farms and Others Throughout New Jersey; 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR)

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 18.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc sold 19,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,989 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.18 million, down from 104,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $35.7. About 30.59M shares traded or 152.20% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ARE NOW IN BALANCE – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on January, 18 before the open. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 12.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.48 per share. SLB’s profit will be $581.61 million for 21.25 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Among 40 analysts covering Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB), 31 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Schlumberger Limited. had 162 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 23. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $77 target in Monday, July 23 report. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, September 3. As per Friday, October 20, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, June 27 by Guggenheim. The rating was upgraded by Atlantic Securities on Monday, January 22 to “Overweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, October 5 by Citigroup. Citigroup maintained the shares of SLB in report on Wednesday, October 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, June 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 62 investors sold SLB shares while 512 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 446 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.46% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $2.91 million activity. 8,000 shares valued at $482,480 were bought by MARKS MICHAEL E on Thursday, September 6.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40M and $421.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,800 shares to 132,324 shares, valued at $29.87 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 7,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Among 36 analysts covering Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Dollar Tree Inc. had 140 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 23 the stock rating was initiated by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) rating on Monday, April 9. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $10800 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, February 27. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) earned “Buy” rating by Cleveland on Wednesday, October 4. Guggenheim maintained Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) on Wednesday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Neutral” on Tuesday, April 4. The stock has “Accumulate” rating by Johnson Rice on Tuesday, November 15. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 26 by M Partners. On Friday, September 23 the stock rating was initiated by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, June 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 53 investors sold DLTR shares while 184 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 210.02 million shares or 0.49% more from 208.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on March, 6. They expect $1.92 EPS, up 1.59% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.89 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $456.90M for 10.87 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.71% EPS growth.

Since September 27, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,128 activity.