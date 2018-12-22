Korea Investment Corp decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 24.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp sold 12,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,757 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.32M, down from 53,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $83.46. About 5.33M shares traded or 53.48% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has declined 21.89% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25, EST. $1.30; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q Net $160.5M; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased its stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB) by 25.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama bought 83,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 406,021 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.65 million, up from 322,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Trimble Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $30.5. About 2.45M shares traded or 94.98% up from the average. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has declined 12.77% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.77% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 24/04/2018 – S&PGR: Trimble Outlook Reflects Sizable Debt-Funded Acquisition and Initial Pro Forma Leverage That Is High for the Rating; 10/04/2018 – TRIMBLE & XAPT PARTNER TO DELIVER WORLD CLASS FIELD SERVICE SCH; 07/05/2018 – Trimble 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE PRIVATELY-HELD VIEWPOINT FROM BAIN CAPITAL; 23/04/2018 – Trimble Expects to Close Viewpoint Deal in 3; 25/04/2018 – Registration Now Open for Trimble Dimensions 2018 User Conference; 20/04/2018 – Trimble Acquires the Assets of FabSuite to Expand its Steel Fabrication Software Portfolio; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE TO BUY VIEWPOINT FROM BAIN CAPITAL; 08/05/2018 – Trimble Adds Crop Health Imagery and Works Orders to its Agriculture Software; 07/05/2018 – Trimble Sees 2Q Rev $755M-$785M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 29 investors sold TRMB shares while 123 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 214.68 million shares or 1.80% less from 218.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dimensional Fund LP reported 825,041 shares. 927,835 are held by Savings Bank Of America Corp De. Aqr Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 131,012 shares. New York-based Spears Abacus Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.22% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr Inc holds 8,107 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bessemer Gru Inc owns 14,606 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 17,799 were reported by Shelton Mngmt. Moreover, Washington Trust Company has 0.05% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Intll owns 518,203 shares. Ptnrs Ltd Llc has 0.55% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Tirschwell And Loewy reported 1.03% stake. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 22,046 shares. The Delaware-based Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Corp reported 191,782 shares stake.

More notable recent Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Trimble (TRMB) Acquires Veltec, Expands Global Footprint – Nasdaq” on October 11, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IJK, TFX, LW, TRMB – Nasdaq” published on November 30, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2018: PS,TRMB,FTNT,ARRS – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2018. More interesting news about Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Trimble (TRMB) Down 4.3% Since Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Trimble (TRMB) Down 0.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 01, 2018.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $21.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (NYSE:ALEX) by 23,890 shares to 270,289 shares, valued at $6.13M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 741,353 shares, and cut its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS).

Among 18 analysts covering Trimble Navigation Limited (NASDAQ:TRMB), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Trimble Navigation Limited had 43 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $37 target in Friday, October 27 report. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, April 17 by Berenberg. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, October 5 report. The stock of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, May 11 by FBR Capital. Craig Hallum maintained the shares of TRMB in report on Thursday, February 9 with “Hold” rating. The rating was initiated by Raymond James on Tuesday, June 14 with “Outperform”. As per Tuesday, August 8, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. On Friday, October 30 the stock rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, September 22 by Robert W. Baird. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, May 23 by Edward Jones.

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $3.71 million activity. SANKPAL SACHIN had sold 3,151 shares worth $135,556. KIRKLAND JAMES A sold $1.08 million worth of stock. 1,833 shares were sold by MATTHEWS DARRYL R, worth $77,877. Janow Merit E also sold $1.24 million worth of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) on Monday, August 27.

Since September 27, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $100,128 activity.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Moves -0.99%: What You Should Know – Zacks.com” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dollar Tree Reports Earnings Below A ‘Death Cross’ – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,273.08 down -18.51 points – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For November 29, 2018 – Benzinga” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Play Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) After The Q3 Report? – Benzinga” with publication date: December 01, 2018.

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $21.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regions Financial Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 844,602 shares to 1.53M shares, valued at $28.00M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shopify Inc by 16,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,813 shares, and has risen its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC).

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on March, 6. They expect $1.92 EPS, up 1.59% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.89 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $456.90M for 10.87 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.71% EPS growth.